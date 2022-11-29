‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for December 2022

The Young and the Restless spoilers for December 2022 reveal the holidays will be filled with drama. A lot is happening, from trouble in paradise to blasts from the past. Here’s what to expect for next month.

The Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle I Michael Tran/FilmMagic

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Victora Newman causes trouble for Nate Hastings and Elena Dawson

Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) finally has his life back on track. He’s reunited with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) and has a new job at Newman Media. While Nate’s work is thriving, his relationship with Elena is in trouble.

Nate’s late-night work sessions with his boss Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), cause issues with Elena. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest things will worsen for the couple. With Victoria keeping Nate at the office, one must wonder if it’s for work or personal matters. Victoria needs a new love interest, and Nate might be the guy who catches her eye.

Victoria and Nate adjust their game plan today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/4KXoBPmuUE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 18, 2022

Diane Jenkins is alarmed when Jeremy Stark arrives in Genoa City

The walls are closing in on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Her hope of settling down in Genoa City is disrupted by her enemies Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Phyllis and Nikki’s digging into her past forced Diane to come clean about her time in Los Angeles. But the ladies aren’t done torturing Diane.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis goes rogue by bringing Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to town. Jeremy’s arrival comes as Diane plans to leave. His appearance alarms her and has Diane worried about the safety of her loved ones.

While Phyllis and Nikki will celebrate a victory in scaring Diane. However, the plan will backfire when they realize Jeremy’s a dangerous threat.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal trouble in paradise for many couples

The holiday season won’t be pleasant for many Genoa City couples. First, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is reeling from his wife Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) affair. Abby’s hopes of saving her marriage are dashed when Chance tells her he wants a divorce.

Chance’s announcement will have Abby seeking comfort from Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Meanwhile, Chance is confronted by his father-in-law Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), who blames Chance for the divorce. If only Victor knew his little heiress wasn’t the precious angel she pretends to be.

Nick and Sally come to an agreement today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/tbhY72rk9g — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2022

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) finds it hard to forget about Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Although she’s with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), she still has feelings for Adam. Sally’s emotions will be further confused after a kiss with Adam.

Nick will continue to defend his relationship with Sally to his family. With Nick being hard-headed, Victor plays hardball by digging up Sally’s secrets to remove her from their lives.

Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) have relationship issues. Most of their tension stems from Billy’s concern for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). With Billy focused on Chelsea, Lily spends time with her ex-husband Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei). Since Daniel is single again, now’s the perfect time to rekindle his romance with Lily.