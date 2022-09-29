‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate a suspenseful October in Genoa City. A lot is happening, from business takeovers to blasts from the past. Here’s what to expect in the coming month.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers say Sally Spectra will be in a love triangle

Love triangles are a common theme in soap operas. The Young and the Restless is creating another triangle with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) in the middle. After being dumped by Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Sally rebounded with his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

While fans thought this might be a one-time fling, Sally and Nick will become Genoa City’s newest couple. According to SoapDirt, spoilers reveal Nick will continue wooing Sally, who’ll fall for his charm. However, Sally’s ex, Adam, will continue to be an issue.

Adam’s nursing a broken heart over the betrayal. Will he accept he and Sally are over and move on? Or will Adam revert to his dark side to get revenge on his brother?

Summer Newman and Kyle Abbott’s vow renewal is in jeopardy

It’s the moment Skyle fans have been awaiting. After being robbed of an onscreen wedding, viewers will finally see Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) marry. The couple is planning a vow renewal with their family and friends. However, their feuding mothers might ruin it.

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) plot to run Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town. After Nikki digs up dirt on Diane, the ladies are finally getting their wish. However, according to Fame10, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest their plan is busted.

Meanwhile, Diane is covering her tracks, yet it’s complicated. With her accomplice Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) back, Diane’s secrets are in danger of being exposed.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest a business war between the Newmans and Winters

Business drama is a key storyline in the CBS soap opera. The Newmans are Genoa City’s most powerful family, and their next move will start a family war. After Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) left Chancellor-Winters, he’s out for payback against his cousin Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

Nate teams up with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) to have Newman Enterprises take over Chancellor-Winters. Nate’s decision will strain his relationship with his family and his girlfriend, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). As reported by Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Elena will walk out on her beau.

Meanwhile, Devon will have help in the upcoming business battle from his dad Tucker. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) won’t be happy with Tucker’s return, and the business moguls will renew their rivalry.

Elsewhere in Genoa City

Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd) marriage problems continue to rise. The couple finds themselves at odds regarding his job and their family. As if Abby’s life wasn’t already hectic, she’ll be stunned when she runs into her former stepfather Tucker.

Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) and Allie Nguyen’s (Kelsey Wang) relationship is going strong. However, their relationship is tested when Noah runs into his ex-girlfriend Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver). Audra’s arrival will open up old memories for Noah as he finds himself torn between two women.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) takes a break from serving coffee to act as a therapist for a loved one. Could that person be one of her kids? Or could it be one of her exes, Nick or Adam, seeking advice about Sally?

