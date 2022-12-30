‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Lily’s Painful Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Jan. 2 through 6 reveal a big week for Genoa City couples. One couple deals with a breakup, while another decides to pursue a relationship. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Lily Winters breaks up with Billy Abbott

2023 won’t start smoothly for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). The couple has been experiencing their share of problems, most of which stem from Billy. His lack of focus on work and Lily created distance in their relationship. Since Billy’s primary focus is on Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), Lily knows it’s the end for her and Billy.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily breaks up with Billy. The split has been a long time coming, but it is heartbreaking. Lily will throw herself into work, where she’ll be spending time with her ex-husband Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei).

Although Billy wasn’t the right man for her, Lily might find love with Daniel.

Jack Abbott makes a bold move

As the patriarch of the Abbott family, Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) priority is protecting his loved ones. His protective nature is on high alert now that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) is in town. Jack tried to bribe Jeremy into leaving Genoa City, but that didn’t work.

Jeremy’s proven to be a formidable adversary, causing Jack to rethink his plan. According to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Jack makes a bold move in getting rid of Jeremy. Whatever Jack has planned may cause more tension in an already dangerous feud.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Victor Newman takes matters into his own hands

There’s always drama in the Newman family that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has to control. The Moustache has much to worry about with his family and company. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victor takes matters into his hands regarding a situation.

Could he implement changes at Newman Enterprises that affect Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) job? Or perhaps he again tries to make amends with his estranged son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman)?

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could also become Victor’s target. Victor is furious that she’s causing his sons, Adam and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), to fight. Believing Sally’s causing his family too much pain, Victor could formulate a plan to drive her out of town.

Romance sparkles in Genoa City

2023 is shaping to be a big year for many Genoa City couples. Now that she’s divorced, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) is ready to move on. Abby’s new guy is her baby daddy and the man responsible for her divorce, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

Abby and Devon find themselves in a repeat of their lovemaking session on the couch. While Devon is ready to give his relationship with Abby a shot, they may face challenges. One of them is her ex-husband, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd).

Elsewhere, a romantic reunion may be taking place between two exes. Danny Romalotti’s (Michael Damian) short trip has Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) reminiscing about their past. Christine’s feelings will grow stronger after she and Danny meet. Could Christine dump her husband Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) for a reunion with Danny?

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) is putting on a brave front during the Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) situation. Yet, unbeknownst to her husband, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Summer is unhappy. She feels she’s sacrificing everything to support Kyle and expresses her grief to Daniel. Will Summer be able to save her marriage, or is Skyle headed for splitsville?