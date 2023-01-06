‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 9 – 13: Devon and Lily’s Bond Is Tested

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Jan. 9 through 13 reveal a tense week for many characters. A sibling rivalry may ensue while a patriarch tries to make amends. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

The Young and the Restless star Bryton James I Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young ad the Restless’ spoilers reveal that Devon Hamilton and Lily Winters argue

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) are the closest siblings in Genoa City. The two are always there for each other when they have a problem. And they’ve carried on their late father Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) legacy with the merger of Chancellor-Winters. But now, the Winters family may be in shambles.

The legacy of Neil Winters will live on forever through the wonderful memories we have. ❤️ #YR pic.twitter.com/tzxtyrrC36 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 3, 2022

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Devon and Lily argue about the company’s IPO. While Devon’s against the idea, Lily wants to move forward with the initial plan. The siblings’ bond will be tested as they disagree over what’s best for the company.

Meanwhile, the two unknowingly fall into Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) trap. Tucker may walk away as the new owner of Chancellor-Winters, but it’ll come with a price.

Victor Newman plots his next move

It may be a New Year, but Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) proves he hasn’t changed. The Moustache is back to his old tricks by plotting his next scheme. Many people are on Victor’s list, including Tucker and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). But Victor’s primary target is his estranged son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Victor wants Adam back into the family and attempts to make amends with his son. Yet, a hurt Adam refuses to be taken in by Victor’s lies again. Although Adam rejects his reconciliation, that doesn’t stop Victor from plotting a new move.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor receives help in bringing Adam back into the Newman fold. Could this mysterious person get Adam to cave into Victor’s demand?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Chelsea Lawson receives a surprise visitor

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is still in a fragile state of mind. But with the support of Adam, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), she’s on the right path. However, The calmness in Chelsea’s life will be disrupted by a surprise visitor, according to Soap Opera Spy.

Could the unexpected guest be Chelsea’s mother, Anita Lawon (Catherine Bach), who checks in on her daughter? Or maybe Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) finally relents and lets Chelsea spend time with Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind)?

Another theory is the visitor is Victor. The Moustache may use Chelsea and Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) in his plot against Adam. Since Chelsea is vulnerable, Victor’s request will have her contemplating a big decision regarding her son.

Adam will be furious over Victor’s manipulation of Chelsea. Although he wants nothing to do with his father, he’ll go along with Victor’s arrangement for Chelsea and Connor’s sake.