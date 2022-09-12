‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: A Look at the Fall 2022 Season

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest things will be heating up this fall. A lot is happening, from Newman family drama to secrets from the past. Here’s what to expect for the 2022 fall season.

The Young and the Restless actors Melissa Claire Egan, Mark Grossman, and Courtney Hope I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal more turmoil for the Newmans

The Newmans and drama are something that goes hand in hand. Genoa City’s famous family is prone to chaos and will face more this fall. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is the catalyst for the latest incidents.

Adam’s decision to join Jabot irks his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Victor sees this as a betrayal from his son and sets out to destroy him. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) joins Victor in his quest and would love nothing more than to take down her brother.

Meanwhile, Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) bond with Adam will be tested. Nick has always been perceived as a good guy, but he’ll come across as a cad when he moves in on Adam’s ex Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sally will find herself in a tough dilemma as she becomes torn between the Newman brothers.

The Abbotts deal with secrets from the past

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is putting her good girl act into overdrive since her return to Genoa City. Her ex Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), is amazed by her change, much to the chagrin of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Phyllis and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) aren’t giving up until they expose Diane and send her away. Will Nikki’s upcoming trip to Los Angeles give her ammo against her enemy? Or will Diane be one step ahead of them?

Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) was part of Phyllis and Nikki’s plan to take down Diane. However, that will take a backseat when Ashley faces a blast from her past. Could it have something to do with Trevor St. John’s new mystery character?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers indicate another love triangle

Love triangles are a common occurrence in The Young and the Restless. The next triangle will have Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) stuck in the middle. He’s in a relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), but his ex Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is snooping around.

Lily and Billy’s relationship is strained because of his lack of focus at Chancellor-Winters. Billy has been sidetracked with his podcast and with Chelsea. Lily will order Billy to get his act together, but will her demand send him into Chelsea’s bed?

Chelsea experiences mixed signals with Billy today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/pYAyZwN035 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 26, 2022

Elsewhere in Genoa City

There will be plenty of intrigue for other Genoa City characters this fall. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) continues to push buttons at work and home. His girlfriend, Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), doesn’t like his new attitude and believes he should quit Chancellor-Winters. However, Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose) will tempt him into changing his mind.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is eager to become a grandmother. However, when Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) adoption plans hit a snag, Sharon tries to help.

Meanwhile, Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) romance with Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) continues to blossom. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) plan a vow renewal consisting of family drama. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellor’s (Conner Floyd) marital problems continue to grow.

