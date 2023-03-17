‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Mar. 20 – 24: 50th Anniversary Celebration Kicks off With Special Gala

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Mar. 20 through 24 reveal a momentous week. In celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary, a special episode is planned with past and current characters. Here’s a look ahead at what to expect.

The Young and the Restless cast I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Genoa City gathers for a special gala

The Young and the Restless is celebrating a massive milestone with its 50th anniversary this week. To celebrate the occasion, the writers have planned a special episode. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is throwing a bicentennial gala for Genoa City featuring current and former residents.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), Nina Webster (Tricia Cast), Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd), and Leanna Love (Barbara Crampton) are a few names returing for the event. The gala will be nostalgic as characters take a trip down memory lane via flashbacks.

While the gala is a happy occasion, no party is complete without drama. Wonder what fireworks will erupt at Nikki’s celebration?

Victor Newman makes an offer to Jill Abbott

Jill Abbott’s (Jess Walton) return to Genoa City is centered on business. Her company Chancellor-Winters is in danger thanks to Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) lawsuit. Jill will meet with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to formulate a strategy. But the businesswoman might alter her plans.

According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) entices Jill with a business offer. Victor still has his sights set on McCall Unlimited. But with Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) planning to sell to Devon, Victor’s new venture is going up in smoke.

However, The Moustache has one last trick up his sleeve. Victor might persuade Jill to settle the lawsuit and rehire Devon at Chancellor-Winters. With Devon back at Jill’s company, Victor can swoop in to buy McCall Unlimited.

Will Jill accept his offer? Or will she cause more turmoil in the Genoa City business drama?

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoileres reveal Adam and Nick Newman are at odds again

There’s no love lost between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). The brothers are always fighting over the same woman, this time it’s Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Now that Sally’s pregnant with Adam’s baby, both men want to take care of Sally.

Deal-maker OR deal-breaker? ? Tune in to find out! #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/nvTINQbfUd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 12, 2023

Last week, Adam and Nick were civil and appeared to have made peace. However, according to TV Season & Spoilers, The Young and the Restless spoilers revel the brothers are fighting again. Adam wants to be there for Sally and his child, yet Nick will try to remove Adam from the equation.

Adam and Nick’s feud isn’t helping Sally, who is under enough stress. Sally has a lot on her plate and thanks to Summer Newman ( Allison Lanier), she has conflicted emotions. Sally thought Nick was the one for her, but her unresolved feelings for Adam have resurfaced.

This is one love triangle that gets messier.