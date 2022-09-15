‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah and Tessa’s Adoption Plans Hit a Snag

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are a famous The Young and the Restless couple. Since 2017, Teriah fans have watched the ups and downs in the duo’s love story. The newlyweds will face another crisis, one that will impact their future.

The Young and the Restless stars Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter’s adoption plans hit a roadblock on ‘The Young and the Restless’

In May 2022, Mariah and Tessa made history when they became the first same-sex couple to marry on The Young and the Restless. It was a beautiful moment for Teriah fans who believed the day would never come. With their family and friends by their side, the couple had a fun disco-themed wedding.

Now that the couple’s settled into wedded bliss, they’re ready to have a family. They’ve expressed their desire to adopt and began the process. However, their plans hit a snag when their past criminal records hinder the adoption.

What’s the next step for the couple?

Being turned down is upsetting for Mariah and Tessa. They were eager to become parents and thought they’d be a good fit for adopting a child. While the couple won’t give up the adoption fight, they may also explore other options.

They could have a biological child with either Mariah or Tessa becoming pregnant. Mariah’s already been pregnant when she was a surrogate for Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). She may decide to become pregnant again so she and Tessa could have a child. Yet, in soap fashion, complications may keep Mariah from becoming pregnant.

Tessa could carry the baby, putting her singing career on hold. Tessa already had one setback when vocal cord surgery postponed her tour. Music is important to Tessa, and she worked hard to achieve success. Although she’d love to have a biological child, she might not be ready to sacrifice her career.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Sharon Newman helps the couple

Mariah and Tessa aren’t going to let this setback deter them from having a child. The couple will have lots of help in their quest to become parents. According to Soap Opera Digest, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah’s mother Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) in their baby plans.

Mariah and Tessa share news with Sharon today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/AZSTHqMlwn — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 29, 2021

Sharon is eager to be a grandmother and knows Mariah and Tessa will make great parents. Seeing Mariah upset over being turned down for adoption hurts Sharon. Being the protective mother she is, Sharon’s not going to stand by and do nothing.

Sharon’s going to fight tooth and nail to get Mariah and Tessa a baby. Whether it’s via adoption or a surrogate, Shaorn’s going to play a big role in this storyline. If everything works out, hopefully Mariah and Tessa will have a little bundle of joy.

