‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Nov. 14-18: Tucker’s Game Plan Revealed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Nov. 14 through 18 reveal a week of surprise deals. A lot is happening, from Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) business plans to an olive branch being extended. Here’s what to expect for next week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Tucker McCall reveals his game plan

Tucker’s return has shaken up Genoa City. The influential businessman’s arrival has everyone suspicious, including his ex-wife Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). While Tucker is putting on the charm with Ashley, secretly, he’s working to destroy her family’s legacy.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Tucker reveals his plot to take over Jabot. Ashley won’t be thrilled with Tucker trying to buy her family’s company. However, he might sway her opinion by offering her the CEO position.

While Tucker and Ashley would be powerful running Jabot, her decision might lead to family tension with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Nick Newman extends an olive branch

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is one of Genoa City’s most respected guys. However, Nick isn’t feeling love from everyone because of his latest romance. He’s dating Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), his brother Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) ex-girlfriend.

Nick didn’t expect to fall in love with Sally, but the heart wants what it wants. He knows Adam isn’t taking the breakup well and decides to be the bigger man. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Nick makes a peace offering to Adam, which doesn’t go so well.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers say Adam Newman lashes out

Adam’s going through a tough period. He’s still in love with Sally, even though she’s made it clear she doesn’t feel the same way. Also, he’s worried about his ex-wife Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). After seeing Chelsea and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) on the rooftop, Adam seeks answers about Chelsea’s whereabouts.

With a lot on his mind, Adam’s emotions are running high. According to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Adam lashes out. So who receives beratement from Adam?

It could be his brother Nick, who he despises for stealing Sally. Or Adam’s anger could be directed at Billy and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), who are hiding the truth about Chelsea?

Abby Newman makes a confession

Last week was a jaw-dropping moment for Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). The two walked in on their significant others, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), making love on the couch. Abby and Devon quickly tried to smooth things over with their partners to no avail.

Amanda told Devon they were over, then walked out. Meanwhile, Abby tried to talk to Chance, who didn’t want to hear her excuses. As a heartbroken Abby reels from the chain of events, she makes a confession.

Could that confession have something to do with her being in love with Devon? If so, this might e the final nail in the coffin for Chabby’s marriage.