‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Phyllis’ Unexpected Surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Nov. 21 through 25 reveal a dramatic Thanksgiving. A lot happens from a beloved character’s return to a confrontation between enemies. Here’s what to expect for next week.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Phyllis Summers has a surprise visitor

Phyllis Summers’ (Michelle Stafford) time is spent on running her enemy Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of town. However, Phyllis will take a short break from her scheming for the holidays. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis’ son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) visits.

Phyllis will be thrilled to have Daniel home; however, she’ll be shocked. Daniel’s visit may be permanent as he tells his mom of the changes in his life. Chances are one of those changes is a breakup with his girlfriend, Heather Stevens (Jennifer Landon).

Ashley Abbott taunts Diane Jenkins

Thanksgiving at the Abbott household is anything but peaceful. While Jack and Kyle Abbott (Peter Bergman and Michael Mealor) continue to support Diane, not everyone is receptive to her. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) has been plotting with Phyllis and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

Thanks to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John), the ladies have the ammunition they need for Diane. According to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Ashley will push Diane’s buttons. Ashley takes joy in knowing Diane’s downfall is coming, and she’ll be out of their lives forever. Diane is already on edge, and Ashley’s threats will have her pushing back.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Victor Newman takes charge

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) never stops working, even during the holidays. Whether it’s work or family issues, the Newman patriarch quickly diffuses the problem. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor will take charge of a difficult situation.

Could the situation have to do with Victor’s enemies, Tucker and Diane? The Moustache has been helping Nikki with her scheme to take down the pair. Maybe he comes across new information to use against his rivals.

Or Victor’s situation could have to do with his family. His sons Adam and Nick Newman (Mark Grossman and Joshua Morrow) are fighting over Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Victor wants his sons to make peace, and he’ll do anything to make it happen.

Sharon Newman shares a meaningful message during Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving in Genoa City wouldn’t be complete without Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) hosting dinner at Crimson Lights. Sharon opens her coffee shop every year to serve dinner to those less fortunate. Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks), and other Genoa City residents will be on hand to help.

During the gathering, many characters will reflect on their own problems. Sharon being the positive person she is, will teach her friends and family an important message about love and gratitude. Maybe some good cheer will rub off on others during the holidays.