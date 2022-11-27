‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Nov. 28 – Dec. 2: Nate Chooses Work Over Elena

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 suggest a big week for couples. A lot is happening, including someone scheming to break up a couple. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Nate Hastings prioritizes work over Elena Dawson

Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) thought he lost Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) after he betrayed Chancellor-Winters. However, Elena decided Baltimore wasn’t for her and returned to Genoa City. Nate begged Elena for another chance, and the kind-hearted doctor agreed to take him back.

But trouble is ahead for the couple thanks to Nate’s job at Newman Media. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nate’s late-night work sessions cause him to break dates with Elena. Nate’s work priority will be a source of conflict for the couple.

Elena has every right to be worried about Nate’s job, especially with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) involved. Nate and Victoria’s work relationship may spill over into a romance.

Kyle Abbott issues a warning

Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) hope for a peaceful holiday isn’t going well. Ever since his mother Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) return, thins have been tense between her and other people. Things are becoming more stressful as Diane’s past in Los Angeles comes to light, and leaves Kyle stuck in the middle.

This week he issues a warning. Could that warning be directed to Diane who is growing closer to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman)? Or could it be toward one of Diane’s enemies like Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John)?

Whoever it’s directed to, chances are the person won’t heed his warning.

‘The Younga nd the Restless’ spoilers reveal Victor Newman plots against Sally Spectra

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is always plotting against an enemy, and his next target is Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Victor’s disliked the redhead ever since she hurt his granddaughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Sally is causing trouble for his family with her love triangle with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

With Adam and Nick fighting, Victor decides to take matters into his own hands. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor digs into Sally’s past. By searching for Sally’s dirty little secrets, Victor hopes to gain ammunition to remover her from his sons’ lives.

Abby Newman and Devon Hamilton discuss their affair

It’s been two weeks Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) were caught having sex. Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) were heartbroken over the betrayal. Chance walked out on Abby, while Amand broke up with Devon and moved to Virginia.

According to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint Abby and Devon might be ready to move on. The two have a lot to discuss regarding their affair. Will they try to make a relationship work for Dominic Chancellor’s (River and Rainn Ware) sake? Or is Abby not ready to give up on Chance?