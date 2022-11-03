‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Nov. 7-11: Victor Plots His Next Scheme

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Nov. 7 through 11 reveal it’ll be a week of scheming. A lot is happening, from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) making his next move to Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) taking down a rival. Here’s what to expect for next week.

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden I VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Victor Newman plots his next scheme

When it comes to scheming, nobody does it better than Victor. The Newman patriarch proves he’ll play dirty to protect his company and family. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor will be up to his old tricks.

So who will be the target of Victor’s latest scheme?

Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) is the number one suspect. Victor is suspicious of his rival’s return to Genoa City and feels Tucker’s presence threatens Newman Enterprises. With Victor’s resources, he’ll dig into Tucker’s past and use that to his advantage in his game plan.

Also, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) may be on The Moustache’s hit list. Victor is concerned that Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) love for Sally is blinding his judgment. Sally’s already lost her job, but with Victor’s scheming, she might also lose Nick.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers say Phyllis Summers continues plotting against Diane Jenkins

Phyllis and Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) feud is heating up. Before Phyllis can expose Diane’s secrets, Miss Jenkins beats her to the punch by confessing everything to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) were upset with the situation and called out Phyllis for her scheming.

But her daughter’s admonishment isn’t stopping Phyllis. According to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers, Phyllis continues her scheme of destroying Diane. Phyllis might play a role in bringing Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) to Genoa City. However, her plan might bring danger not only to Diane but also to Phyllis’ loved ones.

Billy Abbott receives a dose of tough love

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) became a hero when he saved Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) from ending her life. As Chelsea begins therapy, Billy wants to be by her side to support her. But his kind nature spells trouble for him and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

While Lily is sympathetic to Chelsea’s situation, she feels it’s none of Billy’s concern. Lily will call in reinforcements with Billy’s mother, Jill Abbott (Jess Walton). Jill dispenses tough love to Billy about his past with Chelsea and convinces her son to move on. But Billy does what he wants and disobeys Jill and Lily’s orders.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers hint that Nate Hastings gains a job but loses his girl

Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) ego trip caused him to lose everything, his girlfriend, job, and family. However, things are looking up for the former dcotor turned businessman. According to Soap Dirt, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nate accepts the CEO position at Newman Media.

With his professional life back on track, Nate tries to smooth things over with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). Nate is thrilled when Elena returns from Baltimore, and he immediately begins wooing her. Yet, the couple’s road to a reunion will be bumpy because of Nate’s new job.