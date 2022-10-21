‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Oct. 24 – 28: Sally Has a Target on Her Back

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Oct. 24 through 28 reveal an emotional week. From Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) job in jeopardy to Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) having a setback, a lot is happening. Here’s what to expect for next week.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Greg Doherty/Getty Images

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Sally Spectra might lose her job

Sally is one of Genoa City’s top businesswomen. Her insights have been a massive asset to Newman Media, but her days with the company might be numbered. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally’s boss Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), targets her.

Since Victoria’s struck a deal with Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic), she wants to bring the former doctor on board. Victoria plans to replace Sally with Nate, which won’t go well with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Although Nick will defend Sally, ultimately, it’s Victoria’s decision.

Summer is not backing down… but neither is Sally ? #YR pic.twitter.com/ylJiOvXQfu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 18, 2022

As if Sally’s week couldn’t get worse, she faces off with her former rival Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Chances are Phyllis has learned that Sally and Nick are a couple and issues a warning to the young woman. Meanwhile, Nick will face his own backlash when Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) dishes out tough love to her son.

Chelsea Lawson faces another setback

Troubled heroine Chelsea can’t catch a break. The former fashion designer thought telling Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) was a good thing, but it backfired. Johnny’s made it clear he wants nothing to do with Chelsea. Meanwhile, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) is upset after discovering Johnny is his brother.

With both her kids angry with her, Chelsea is a nervous wreck. To make matters worse, Victoria lays ground rules regarding Chelsea and Johnny. Chelsea faces another setback, but according to Fame 10, The Young and the Restless spoilers say she receives comfort from Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and later Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers suggest Tucker McCall reveals his plot

Tucker McCall’s (Trevor St. John) return has affected all of Genoa City’s core families. As much as some residents would love for him to leave, Tucker is here to stay, and things are getting more heated. According to Soap Opera News, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Tucker reveals a dangerous plan. Perhaps that plan has something to do with a takeover of Jabot or Chancellor-Winters.

Diane covers her tracks with Jack today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/AwSNEmXbA4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 20, 2022

Tucker’s partner in crime, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), reaches her breaking point thanks to Phyllis. Meanwhile, Nikki’s patience is thin as she, Phyllis, and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) await Diane’s downfall.

Devon Hamilton cuts ties with two important people

Chancellor-Winters is dealing with the fallout of Nate’s betrayal. As Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) comes up with a game plan to save the company, devon cuts ties with Nate. But that’s not the only person who may be gone from the billionaire’s life.

This week Devon meets Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) for dinner after her romantic evening with Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) goes bust. During their conversation, Devon confesses about the status of his and Amanda Sinclaire’s (Mishael Morgan) relationship. With Devon and Amand over, this could pave the way for a romance with Abby.

