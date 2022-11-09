‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Chooses Between the Newman Brothers

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest a change is coming to Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) love life. The redhead businesswoman is torn between her love for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). But her decision will leave one brother heartbroken.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Sally Spectra reaches a decision

Sally and her ex-boyfriend Adam were on their way to becoming Genoa City’s next power couple. However, family drama tore the couple apart. Fearing his relationship with Sally would affect her work, Adam broke up with her so she could keep her job.

A heartbroken Sally rebounded with Adam’s brother Nick. Adam was upset seeing Nick steal his ex-girlfriend. The younger Newman brother wasted no time in trying to woo Sally back. While Sally was adamant she wanted nothing to do with Adam, it’s obvious she’s still in love with him.

Nick noticed Sally’s unresolved feelings for Adam and offered to give her space. But it doesn’t take long for her to reach a decision. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sally chooses which Newman brother she wants.

Nick Newman wins the latest round in the love triangle

Ally fans won’t be happy with the newest development in the Sally and Adam saga. While the exes still love each other, a reunion isn’t happening anytime soon. Sally’s still hurt by Adam dumping her, and she feels Nick is the better choice.

Nick has been supportive and trusting of her at Newman Media. When Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) wanted to fire Sally, Nick went to bat for his girlfriend. Unfortunately, his pitch didn’t persuade Victoria, and Sally lost her job.

While Sally’s out of work, she hasn’t lost a boyfriend. She and Nick agree that the situation will not impact their relationship. Now that Sally’s made her choice, she and Nick can move forward. However, they’re in for many complications.

Sally Spectra and Nick Newman’s romance is drama-filled on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Sally wants a drama-free romance, but she won’t get that with Nick on The Young and the Restless. Like many couples, Sally and Nick are in for drama, most of which will come from his family. Victoria and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) have expressed their concerns about the relationship. According to Soap Opera Spy, spoilers hint that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will interfere in the couple’s romance.

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is also someone who’ll cause trouble. Phyllis and Sally are enemies, and when she learns Sally is dating her ex-husband, she’ll be furious. But nobody will be angrier than Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

Summer is still upset over Sally’s scheme to break up her and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). While Summer tries to move on, seeing Sally with her father will open up old wounds. Summer is suspicious of Sally’s intentions toward Nick. Since she knows about Sally’s past in Los Angeles, Summer could expose her secrets.

Sally and Nick are in for a world of drama as they pursue a relationship. Will the outside interference make their love stronger? Or is Sally destined to end up heartbroken again?