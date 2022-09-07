‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally’s Job in Jeopardy as Victor Demands Changes

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is a successful businesswoman on The Young and the Restless. Since arriving in Genoa City in 2020, she’s asserted herself as one of the town’s power players. But Sally is in danger of losing her job because of the Newman family squabble.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers indicate Sally Spectra will lose her job

When it comes to fiery businesswomen on The Young and the Restless, Sally is at the top of the list. The redhead has went from fashion designer to Newman Media CEO in the span of two years. Although Sally’s professional life is thriving, the same can’t be said for her personal life.

Sally and her boyfriend Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) recently broke up. Adam broke up with Sally so she wouldn’t lose her job. However, his good intentions may be for nothing.

Today on #YR, Sally plays hardball with Adam. Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless on @paramountplus: https://t.co/1ciSeTQhBm pic.twitter.com/32qUDWj729 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Are Sally and Adam Done for Good?

According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will be implementing changes at Newman Enterprises. Odds are Sally will be someone who faces The Moustache’s wrath.

Adam Newman is the reason for Victor Newman’s decision

Sally’s job is on the chopping block if Victor has his way. The cause of Victor’s outrage is his son Adam. The father and son have always been at odds, but their feud has increased over the past two months. Adam was upset after his father took away his Newman Enterprises CEO position and gave it back to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

Tired of feeling like the family’s black sheep, Adam took his talent where it’d be appreciated. He accepted Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) offer to become the co-CEO of Jabot. When Victor learns Adam has joined the competition, he is furious.

Victor likes to have his children under his thumb and assumed his son would come crawling back as everyone does. The Moustache hoped keeping Sally would be enough to persuade Adam to return. But Victor’s hopes are dashed, and he places blame on Sally. Realizing Sally’s no use in his plot against Adam, Victor decides to get rid of her.

Nick Newman saves Sally Spectra’s job on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Things aren’t looking good for Sally on The Young and the Restless. When Victor sets his mind to something, he sees it through. However, not all is lost for Sally when Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) comes to her rescue.

Nick’s already saved Sally’s job once when he convinced Victoria not to fire her. But he has his work cut out when persuading his dad. Nick going to bat for Sally will irk Victoria and Victor; however, it’ll win him favors with the redhead.

Nick points Sally in the right direction today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/yzv1Nd9t7h — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 29, 2022

Sally and Nick have been growing closer at work. Aside from helping with her job, he’s also been dishing out advice about Adam. Although Sally knows why Adam broke up with her, she’s still upset with his treatment of her. Sally still loves Adam deep inside but knows it’s best to move on.

She might mix business with pleasure when Nick becomes her knight in shining armor. However, their blossoming romance will spark jealousy in Adam and infuriate Victor.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Hate How Sally’s Storyline is Unfolding – Again