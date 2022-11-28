‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her

The Young and the Restless businesswoman Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) life is filled with drama. She’s going through tough times after losing her job and having the Newman brothers fight over her. No matter how tough life gets, Sally can rely on her boyfriend, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), for support. However, their romance might be brief.

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope I JB Lacroix/WireImage

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Victor Newman digs into Sally Spectra’s past

Sally arrived with a bang in Genoa City in November 2020. After enduring heartache in Los Angeles, Sally was ready for a fresh start. However, she soon realized drama follows her everywhere. She lost her job and her relationship with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) because of her scheme against Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

However, Sally quickly bounced back with a job at Newman Media, where she captured the hearts of the Newman brothers. Yet, not everyone was welcoming to Sally. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has disliked Sally since she hurt his granddaughter, Summer.

Once again, she’s causing trouble now that she has Nick and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) fighting over her. Nick has ignored Victor’s warnings about Sally, w which leads The Moustache to implement plan B. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor digs into Sally’s past.

It's Newman vs. Newman ? Who will win? #YR is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/9x3YOKSO48 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 27, 2022

What secrets will Victor Newman uncover?

Sally becomes the latest person to feel Victor’s wrath on The Young and the Restless. Whenever somebody becomes an enemy of The Moustache, odds are they wind up on the losing side. Sally has plenty of secrets she’d love to keep in the past.

Her major secret is faking an illness to trap her ex-boyfriend Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) into staying with her. Sally’s situation with Wyatt resembles the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) ordeal. Victor remembered how heartwrenching Ashland’s lies were to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and the family. Nick might not be thrilled when he learns his girlfriend pulled a dirty trick like Ashland.

Aside from the Wyatt situation, could Victor uncover more unflattering secrets? Maybe he’ll learn Sally was arrested for stealing Forrester Creations’ designs. Or he could discover a secret about Sally’s family and how she may be related to a Genoa City resident.

How will Sally Spectra and Nick Newman’s relationship be impacted on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Whatever secrets Victor uncovers, things are boding well for Sally on The Young and the Restless. Sally and Nick’s relationship will be affected by drama, thanks to Victor. Nick will be upset after learning about Sally’s secrets.

Adam and Sally appreciation tweet ? #YR pic.twitter.com/efuGCIkK8L — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 14, 2022

No matter how hard Sally tries to explain her actions, Nick won’t listen. Honesty is important to him, even though he’s told plenty of lies. But if a woman lies to him, then it’s over.

With Sally’s relationship with Nick kaput, she’ll find herself back in Adam’s arms. Adam understands her better than anyone else and didn’t judge her when she confessed about Wyatt. However, their reunion might be complicated by Nick and Victor.