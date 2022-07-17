‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers This Week: July 18 – 22

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest a week of tears and yelling. A couple breaks up while two partners clash in their plan. Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect from July 18 through 22.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers reveal Adam Newman breaks up with Sally Spectra

Say it isn’t so. Could Genoa City’s power couple, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), be headed for splitsville? Unfortunately for Ally fans, things aren’t looking good for the pair.

According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Adam breaks up with Sally. Poor Sally will undoubtedly be heartbroken and have every right to hate Adam. However, Adam is doing it to protect Sally’s job at Newman Media. With Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) back in charge, Adam doesn’t want Sally caught in his sister’s crossfire.

The Newmans plot to bring down their enemies

Feuding is a huge pastime for the Newman family. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is about to blow a gasket because of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Wanting the conniving witch out of town, Nikki teams up with two of Diane’s other rivals.

According to Soap Central, The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki enlists Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) to help take down Diane. However, the partnership is on a rocky start when Ashley and Phyllis clash.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for the rest of the Newmans. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Adam’s relationship continue to falter when he issues his son a warning. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) worries that Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) is still a threat to Victoria.

Speaking of Ashland, he decides it’s time to leave Genoa City after losing everything. However, he might not be done with his revenge plot against his ex-wife. At the end of the week, Victoria receives a surprise visitor.

‘The Young and the Restless’ spoilers hint Lily Winters needs to watch her man Billy Abbott

Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) is a successful businesswoman. She has her hands full with the recent merger between Chancellor Industries and Hamilton Winters Group. However, Lily’s relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) might jeopardize her work.

Lily made Billy the COO and is needed to help run the company’s daily operations. Yet, Billy’s main priority is his podcast, which is interfering with his job and relationship. While Lily wants to support Billy’s new endeavor, she doesn’t realize how much it’d impact her life.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Lily becomes frustrated with Billy’s podcast. Could his hobby be causing him to neglect his other duties? Or does it have something to do with Billy’s new podcasting partner Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan)?

Like Billy, Chelsea seeks a career change she found with her new podcast. As the exes reconnect over their love of podcasting, Lily will need to keep an eye on the two. Given Billy and Chelsea’s history, it wouldn’t be surprising if the pair rekindled their relationship.

