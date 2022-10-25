‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Courtney Hope Reflects on Split From Chad Duell

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope is a talented soap opera actor. For five years, she’s been captivating viewers with her performance as Sally Spectra. Like her character, Hope’s personal life is complicated. Last year, she split with her husband, General Hospital star Chad Duell.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Courtney Hope and Chad Duell broke up eight weeks after their wedding

Hope and Duell were one of the cutest real-life soap opera couples. The pair started dating in 2016 after meeting at a party hosted by Duell’s General Hospital co-star Bryan Craig. The duo wasn’t shy about sharing photos on social media. Whether they were traveling, going to Disneyland, or staying at home with their dogs, they were adorable together.

After five years of dating, Duell proposed to Hope during a romantic Valentine’s Day beach picnic. The couple married on Oct. 23, 2021, in a red steampunk wedding with many of their co-stars in attendance. However, six weeks after the ceremony, the couple split.

Duell later admitted that he and Hope were never legally married because they never filed the paperwork. Hope’s remained silent on their break up, but The Young and the Restless star is finally opening up.

Courtney Hope reflects on her split on the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary

Going through a breakup is difficult, but Hope put on a brave and positive front this past year. The Young and the Restless star has moved on since her split from Duell. However, on Oct. 23, what would’ve been the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary, Hope reflected on her turbulent year.

Hope posted photos from her wedding and notepad messages on her Instagram page. “One year ago, I was getting ready for what I thought would be one of the biggest dreams of my life. Little did I know it was the beginning of the end,” Hope began her notepad messages. The actor didn’t detail the reason for the split, saying it was nobody’s business.

Hope continued her message by explaining how difficult things have been. “I’ve lived the life of a Phoenix this last year, and it was far less majestic than I had previously believed.” She then explained that she wanted to post the wedding photos to honor “those who have loved and lost, for those who fought with everything they had, for those who have learned hard lessons in love and had to pick themselves up off the floor.”

The actor ended her post with, “This is my story, this is my one-year celebration, and though it may not be like the rest or what I imagined, I’m at peace with it, and I’m thankful for where I’m headed next.”

She’s reportedly dating her ‘The Young and the Restless’ co-star Mark Grossman

Although Hope and Duell didn’t work out, that has deterred the actor from finding love again. Hope is reportedly dating her The Young and the Restless co-star and onscreen love interest Mark Grossman. The couple has commented on the dating rumors, but there are clues they are a couple.

Adam crashes Nick and Sally’s date today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/CMjlTVghdf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 13, 2022

Hope and Grossman have posted Instagram photos together, hanging out away from work. In September, the couple raised eyebrows when photographed at a wedding for one of Hope’s friends. The pair also enjoyed Halloween fun this past weekend at Knotts Berry Farm with their co-stars.

While the past year was challenging, Hope appears to have found peace and happiness in her life.

