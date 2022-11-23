‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden, 81, Posts Workout Photo That Has Fans Asking For Fitness Videos

Eric Braeden is one of the longest-serving actors on The Young and the Restless. The star joined the show in the ’80s and has remained with the soap throughout its run.

Braeden turned 81 in April but doesn’t look a day over 65. As it turns out, he has his workouts to thank. The star posted a workout photo on his Twitter account, and fans haven’t stopped asking him for fitness videos.

Eric Braeden’s fans want fitness videos

Braeden loves interacting with his fans on social media. His Twitter page is constantly buzzing with videos and pictures of himself, his family, and his work. The actor recently posted a photo of himself on a spin bike with the caption, “Early workout.”

The photo quickly gained traction among his fans, who thirsted over him, and some complimented his ability to stay fit. One fan commented, “Physical activity makes you feel good, gives you energy, and can uplift your mood. I got my own home gym now for daily exercises.”

The star responded to the fan, writing, “It’s the BEST medicine there is!!” Another fan commented, “Always have admired you for staying in top shape. I still remember you training with Nick on the punching bag.” Braeden responded with, “Long time ago.”

Some fans asked the Y&R star to start a series of workout videos they could also participate in. One user wrote, “It would be really cool if you did a spinning/ cycling workout video series so we could work out with you.”

Another fan wanted Braeden to start a boxing series. Another couldn’t believe Braeden is 81 years old, given how “great” he looks.

Braeden doesn’t play when it comes to his health. In a 2021 interview with People, the star shared the morning routine that allows him to stay active. He said, “I start my mornings with exercise: 100 left-right combinations of 100 hooks, 100 uppercuts, then I’ll do some planks.”

Eric Braeden was never meant to stay on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for 40 years

When Y&R co-creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell were looking for actors, they opted to cast relatively unknown actors. Braeden’s character Victor Newman was introduced in 1980. He was originally depicted as a despicable wife abuser who would eventually be killed off.

Braeden’s turn on the show was meant to last for 12 weeks. But when the showrunners saw his performance, they decided they wanted to keep him. So they reworked his character and gave him the potential for future redemption. Braeden’s character Victor’s relationship with Nikki Reed became a major plotline in the series.

The actor won his first and only Daytime Emmy Award for his role on Y&R in 1998. In 2020, he celebrated 40 years on the show, revealing to PEOPLE in 2021 that he had no intention of retiring or leaving the soap.

More about Eric Braeden’s career

Before taking over the lifetime role of Victor Newman on Y&R, Braeden appeared in several projects, some high-grossing. After emigrating to the United States in 1959, Braeden took on several guest roles in his first two decades in the country.

In the ’60s, his career began picking up after appearing in Combat!, Morituri, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. However, most of his roles at the time saw him play a German, which worked against him.

In 1970, he was forced to change his German name to star in an American film resulting in Colossus: The Forbin Project, Escape from The Planet of the Apes, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He is also known for his role in the 1997 hit film Titanic as the wealthy John Jacob Astor IV.

