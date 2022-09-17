‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Wasn’t Happy About Ashland’s Murder

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is a ruthless authority figure on The Young and the Restless. The Newman patriarch will do anything to protect his family, including covering up Ashland Locke’s (Robert Newman) murder. Ashland’s death has sparked criticism from fans and Braden, who was unhappy with the character’s exit.

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden didn’t like how Ashland Locker’s murder was written

The Newman family has had many enemies over the decades, yet Ashland was their most worthy adversary. Ashland wormed his way into the family by marrying Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Victor and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) approved of their daughter’s new husband. When Ashland revealed he was dying of cancer, the Newmans rallied around him.

However, Ashland was deceiving everyone, and when Victor busted him for lying, Ashland became the town pariah. The Moustache quickly vowed to take down Ashland, and fans were eager to see their feud ignite. Yet, viewers wouldn’t get to see what was sure to be The Young and the Restless‘ next big rivalry.

In the July 25 episode, Ashland died after a fight with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). The way Ashland was written off didn’t go over well with Braeden. In an interview with JLJ Media, Braeden says he was “not necessarily that happy’ with Ashland’s exit. The actor then revealed how he would’ve written Ashland’s murder.

“I thought it should have been Victor who does him in because he’s protecting his family. But then Nicholas protects his sister. I had seen the ending differently, but yeah.”

Victor Newman is covering up Ashland Locke’s murder

While Victor didn’t have the pleasure of killing Ashland, he still plays a major role in the murder. When Victoria and Nick stepped out, Victor had a security team remove Ashland’s body from the house. Vicor then staged a car accident to make it look like Ashland’s cause of death.

Victor’s primary focus is protecting his family, mostly Victoria. The Moustache knows if the secret came out, it’d destroy the family’s empire. Ashland caused a lot of pain when he was alive, and he’ll still create problems for the Newmans even in death.

While Victor thinks he’s covered all his tracks, there’s bound to be a slip-up.

Ashland Locke’s murder exposed on ‘The Young and the Restless’

It’s been nearly two months since Ashland’s murder, and the Newmans are carrying on as if nothing happened. Since Victor intimidated his son-in-law, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), into dropping the investigation, he thinks they’re in the clear. However, Victor’s secret might be exposed thanks to his son Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

Adam is on the outs with the family again, and revenge is still on his mind. He still has evidence showing his father’s latest crime. Although Adam’s trying to move on, Nick and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) betrayal brings up old wounds.

Adam’s tired of his family’s mistreatment and feels the need to be knocked down a peg. He holds the key to incriminating his father and his siblings. What Adam does with it remains to be seen. But one way or another, the Ashland coverup will come out, and Victor will have a bigger mess to clean.

