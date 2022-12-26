‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott and Her Husband Have Been Married for Nearly 40 Years

If you want advice on how to hold on to something for a long time, The Young and the Restless actor Melody Thomas Scott should be your first option. The actor has been with the show for four decades, and while her character’s relationship has lasted long, her marriage almost matches it. Scott and her husband have been married for nearly 40 years.

How did Melody Thomas Scott and her husband meet?

Before her turn as Nikki Reed on Y&R, Melody Thomas Scott (born Melody Ann Thomas) had appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s Marnie, The Waltons, and Charlie’s Angels. At 23, the young actor left The Waltons looking for greener pastures when her agent informed her of an opening in a new soap. Scott didn’t think much about the show since she had her eyes on a sitcom at NBC, but she decided to try it out.

The actor landed the career-defining role on Y&R, playing a poor girl who falls in love with a millionaire. The NBC sitcom was never picked up, and Scott continued working on Y&R, where she formed her first relationship with the show’s makeup artist.

The relationship resulted in a pregnancy which was written into the show. She and her partner continued their romance but were not meant to be and parted ways. It was then that she and Y&R‘s executive producer Edward J. Scott began a relationship.

“Sometimes life is about timing and Edward and I met at a time in our lives where the stars were aligned for us,” Scott wrote in her memoir, Always Young & Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama. She described their union using one of Rick Astley’s hit songs, saying, “Together forever. That seems to be our deal.”

How many kids do Melody Thomas Scott and Edward Scott have?

Melody Thomas Scott as Nikki Newman on ‘The Young and the Restless’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Melody Thomas Scott and Edward Scott tied the knot in 1985 and have a blended family that works so well. Scott has a daughter, Alexandra Danielle Yeaggy, from her first union with Carlos Yeaggy. Edward also has a daughter, Jennifer, from his previous marriage. Their union brought their only child together, Elizabeth, who came a few months after they married.

Her second pregnancy was also written into the show. Jennifer worked as a director for Y&R‘s sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Elizabeth seems to have caught the acting bug, appearing in Season 4 of Venice the Series as Sarah. Meanwhile, Alexandra Danielle started a bridal line in 2011 and named it after her late father to honor his legacy as a respected makeup artist.

The couple became grandparents when their daughter Jennifer had twins on May 25, 2011. In total, Scott has five grandchildren and celebrated her 37th anniversary this year.

What is her secret to a long-lasting marriage?

Melody Thomas Scott found her happily ever after with Edward after two failed marriages. According to Soap Opera Digest, the Nikki portrayer had been married twice before, each lasting six months. However, she views her union with Edward differently.

“In my heart this is my only marriage,” she told the outlet in 1995. Scott said her marriage gave her a deeper understanding of how relationships work. She said, “A marriage is two people who love each other, obviously and respect each other enough to both be caretakers of the unit they’ve created,” she said.

Scott has been with Y&R even longer, having celebrated her 43rd anniversary with the show this year. In an interview during her 35th anniversary, she said, “It’s a miracle for an actor to have a job last 35 years. I’m so blessed.” Her husband also serves as the Supervising Producer at B&B after being an executive producer at Y&R for nearly three decades.