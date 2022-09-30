‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Confirms Departure

The Young and the Restless is losing their leading lady Mishael Morgan. After months of speculation, the 2022 Daytime Emmy winner confirms rumors that she’s leaving. Find out what she had to say and what this means for her character Amanda Sinclair.

The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Mishael Morgan reveals she’s leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’

There’s no denying that Morgan is one of The Young and the Restless‘ most talented actors. Since 2013 she’s wowed audiences with her performances as Hilary Curtis and Amanda Sinclair. However, in recent months, fans have begun to speculate on her status with the show.

In August 2022, viewers noticed Morgan’s name was missing from the closing credits. Immediately this sparked rumors she was leaving. However, things looked positive when Morgan was photographed back on set.

But yesterday, the departure rumors started again when Morgan’s co-star Michelle Stafford posted a heartfelt tribute to the actor. Hours later, Morgan posted an Instagram story confirming she is leaving the soap opera.

“I just wrapped for my last scenes back,” she started. “A lot of people have noticed that my name isn’t on the main credits anymore, and I wanted everybody to know that it was my decision,” Morgan explained that she decided to leave in December 2021.

The actor explained that the show has always felt like home, and everyone is like family to her. As for the reason for her exit, Morgan says, “I wanted to take a bit of a step back from the show. I just felt like at this point in my life and this point in my career, I wanted to mix things up a little bit.”

This is the second time Mishael Morgan has left the show

Morgan’s career with The Young and the Restless began in June 2013 when she debuted as Hilary. The actor became a fan favorite with her portrayal of the scheming vixen/heroine who impacted the Winters family. Hilary’s relationship with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) made them a super couple, with viewers rooting for them to be together.

However, in July 2018, Morgan left the series, and her character Hilary was killed off. In an interview with TV Source Magazine, Morgan’s agent David Ritchie said the actor’s exit stemmed from the show’s reluctance to give her a raise.

Nearly a year later, in September 2019, Morgan returned as Hilary’s long-lost twin sister Amanda. Morgan’s performances during Amanda’s search for her biological mother, Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey), earned the 2022 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. But two months after her historic win, Morgan is saying goodbye to the show and her character Amanda.

What does the actor’s exit mean for ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Morgan clarified in her Instagram post that she’d be on a recurring basis with The Young and the Restless. Yet, as most fans know, a recurring status usually means the actor is gone. Morgan is a talented actor, yet many fans felt the show underappreciated her. Like many stars, it’s understandable that Morgan wants to spread her wings and see what else is out there.

With Morgan exiting, what does this mean for Amanda? The character is currently caring for Naya, who is recovering from a stroke. Yet, Amanda is supposed to be returning to Genoa City soon.

Amanda’s return will include changes, mostly around her boyfriend Devon. Speculation is that Devon will reunite with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) after her split from Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). With Devon rekindling his romance with Elena, a heartbroken Amanda might leave town. When and if she’ll return is anybody’s guess.

