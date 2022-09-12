‘The Young and the Restless’: Summer Actor Allison Lanier Thinks Kyle Helped Her Character Become a Nicer Person

Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman are among the most beloved couples on The Young and The Restless. The pair have had their fair share of ups and downs but have gotten stronger together. Summer portrayer Allison Lanier thinks Kyle helped Summer become a nicer person.

(L-R) Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott and Allison Lanier as Summer Newman | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Kyle and Summer’s relationship timeline

Summer and Kyle grew up together. Their past is referenced when Summer gifts Kyle a framed photo of them ice-skating. When Kyle returned to Genoa City, Summer instantly fell for him, but he told her she was too young.

She pressed on and managed to make some headway with him. However, things got complicated between them when he kissed Summer’s mother, Phyllis. Kyle then cut ties with Summer. Additionally, Summer was believed to be Jack Abbott’s daughter, which made things awkward between them as they were thought to be siblings.

Time to see some sun and get the scoop! ? Summer and Kyle are headed to Los Angeles for a 2 week crossover event with @BandB_CBS. The fun starts next week on #YR and #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/PhuTxIJqZi — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 5, 2021

Kyle and Summer reunited when it was determined they weren’t siblings, and after Summer’s then-husband Austin died, the couple was free to be together. Still, their family issues put a damper on their relationship, not to mention that Summer felt Kyle was different after coming back from New York.

Kyle and Summer almost reunited, but he was in love with Lola Rosales. He, however, left Lola, went back to Summer, and the pair remarried off-screen in Italy. This was after reports had surfaced that Kyle had a child with Tara Locke. Tara went to prison for embezzlement, leaving their son Harrison Locke with Kyle and his wife Summer.

When Diane Jenkins turned up, Kyle and Summer returned from Italy and attended Mariah and Tessa’s wedding with Kyle as the officiant. All continues to be right today with Kyle and Summer, save for their warring mothers.

Allison Lanier thinks Kyle made Summer nicer

Spotted in Genoa City: Skyle looking adorable ? #YR pic.twitter.com/Gbc3pfybmh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 30, 2022

Mariah recently told Kyle that she believes he has positively influenced Summer. Summer hasn’t always had the best attitude due to her upbringing. She acted out in her teens and bullied others. She also developed a crush on her mother’s boyfriend, Bill, and when she returned to Genoa City, she had a stolen sports car with her.

However, since she got together with Kyle and became a second mother to Harrison, Summer has toned down her theatrics and attitude and become nicer. Her chill personality can be attributed directly to her romance with Kyle, and her portrayer agrees.

Lanier told Soap Central that she not only thinks Kyle has had an impact on Summer but also believes Summer has grown over the years. She said, “I’m sure it’s a combo of Summer’s own personal growth, just maturing and coming into her own a bit more. And then also, yeah, Kyle is more generous and patient- So I definitely think that has probably rubbed off on her a bit.”

Lanier also reasoned that being in a long-term relationship has provided her character, Summer, with some “sense of stability and a place to grow,” making Summer more confident and self-assured.

Allison Lanier says Summer doesn’t trust Diane

Do you think Kyle made the right choice? See what else happened on today's all-new episode of #YR on @paramountplus: https://t.co/A1lLJFim1P pic.twitter.com/VkKBXcbhut — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 26, 2022

Summer and Kyle cut their Italy stay short because his mother, Diane, had returned from the dead. Diane claims she has changed, but many people are wary of her, notably Phyllis, Nikki, and Summer.

Lanier told the outlet that her character doesn’t trust her mother-in-law but is giving Diane the benefit of the doubt because of her husband. Summer’s mother, Phyllis, thinks it’s foolish of her daughter to be very trusting of Diane. Still, Lanier doesn’t believe Summer is naïve but is giving Diane a break because of their relationship.

