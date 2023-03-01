‘The Young and the Restless’: A Summer vs. Sally War Is Just What the Show Needs

Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) is about to stir up trouble on The Young and the Restless. Summer’s been focused on the drama with her mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). But the Newman heiress is now focused on her dad’s new girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

The Young and the Restless star Allison Lanier I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Summer Newman vs. Sally Spectra was a famous feud on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like all members of the Newman family, Summer made many enemies on The Young and the Restless. Her most famous adversary is Sally. Their rivalry began in November 2020 when Sally arrived in Genoa City and began working for Jabot.

Summer and Sally immediately clashed at work. The tension between the two increased when Sally started dating Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). When Summer began digging into Sally’s past, the redhead knew she had to eliminate Summer.

Summer is not backing down… but neither is Sally ? #YR pic.twitter.com/ylJiOvXQfu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 18, 2022

Sally teamed with Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) baby mama Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner), to take down Summer. With Tara’s help, Sally got Summer to break up with Kyle and then move to Italy for her new job. But their plan was foiled by Phyllis, causing Tara to be arrested and Sally to lose her job.

Summer and Kyle reunited and moved to Italy, but they eventually returned to Genoa City. Summer’s moved on from her Sally rivalry. But now that Sally’s dating Summer’s father, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), the two women are fighting again.

Summer Newman seeks help in her plot against Sally Spectra

Nick’s relationship with Sally has sparked disapproval from everyone, including Summer. Summer’s concern over the couple increases when she learns Sally’s pregnant with Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) baby. Naturally, Summer assumes this is a dealbreaker, but to her surprise, Nick is staying with Sally.

Summer believes her father is headed for more heartache because of Sally. The redhead has made it clear nothing came come between her and Nick. But Summer will put that theory to the test.

According to Soaps.com, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer plots to break up Sally and Nick. Summer will have help when her grandmother Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), becomes involved. Nikki dislikes Sally and will do anything to remove her from Nick’s life.

Who will win this round in the ‘The Young and the Restless’ feud?

The Young and the Restless have a chance to add excitement with Summer and Sally’s renewed rivalry. Both women are strong-willed and won’t back down from a challenge. While Sally can hold her own, the odds are stacked against her.

Paternity tests and proposals? ? You won’t want to miss this! #YR is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/SRaToT0zqp — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 19, 2023

Summer and Nikki have the upper hand, but Sally is resilient. She’s determined to be with Nick, and no one will stop her. But Summer and Nikki’s drama might be too much for the couple.

Sally wishes to be in a relationship without drama, but that’s what she’s getting with Nick. His family’s interference will test the couple. Nick will have a tough dilemma choosing between his girlfriend and his daughter. Although Nick loves Sally, his children always come first.

While the feud will end in heartbreak for Sally, Summer could be scoring a victory.