‘The Young and the Restless’: Susan Walters Quit Twitter After Bullying Over Grey Hair

Susan Walters plays Diane Jenkins on The Young and the Restless. After an 18-year absence, Walters returned to the show in 2022. While most fans were excited to have Walters reprise her role, other fans were focused on the actor’s appearance.

The Young and the Restless star Susan Walters I Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Susan Walters returned as Diane Jenkins to ‘The Young and the Restless’

Walters is the second actor to play Diane on The Young and the Restless. Walters’ first run as Diane lasted from 2001 to 2004, and most of her storyline consisted of breaking up Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). In 2011, Diane was killed by Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) in a murder mystery.

However, in March 2022, Genoa City was stunned when Diane returned from the dead. Diane quickly made amends for hurting those she wronged, and she was forgiven by Jack and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). But Diane also reignited her feuds with Phyllis and Nikki.

While Diane’s return is has been one of the best storylines, it’s been overshadowed by Walters’ appearance. The actor’s brown hair has turned grey, and Walters revealed she wants to age gracefully. However, not everyone is a fan of her hair.

Susan Walters reveals she was harassed on Twitter because of her grey hair

Like many of her The Young and the Restless co-stars, Walters is active on social media. However, being a celebrity, Walters’ social media presence opens her up to harassment. While many fans often criticize an actor because of their character, sometimes they go too far in mocking an actor’s appearance.

In a recent interview with TVNewsCheck, Walters revealed she quit Twitter because of comments about her grey hair. “There wasn’t Twitter when I was on the show before. So I made the mistake of going on Twitter after I came back to the show. And I’m thinking, you know, Diane’s gotten older, Susan’s gotten older, and it will be very empowering for people to see that I’ve aged.”

However, Walters soon realized how harsh social media could be. “It wasn’t pretty at all. I was really blown away by how…nasty people were about the way me, Susan looked. And now that the character of Diane has taken off and they’ve been reintroduced to Diane, now comments would be about Diane if I was still looking at Twitter, which of course, I never do. It’s not healthy for me.”

Many other ‘The Young and the Restless’ stars have been harassed on social media

Walters isn’t the first The Young and the Restless star to experience harassment on social media. Courtney Hope has been the target of bullies because of her relationship with Mark Grossman. Fans constantly bombard the comment section. One jealous fan pushed the limit when the said Hope looked like a man, which resulted in the actor firing back.

Recently, former star Hunter King received negative comments about her appearance. The actor took to Instagram to address comments about her lips. “No, I don’t have any lip filler, but even if I did, I don’t think that people should feel so comfortable commenting such rude things about people’s appearances. Keep your negative comments to yourself.”

While social media is part of a celebrity’s life, they’re often subjected to negativity. Given how passionate soap opera fans are, sometimes they go go over the line.