‘The Young and the Restless’: It’s Time For Sally and Adam to Get Back Together

Things haven’t been easy for Sally Spectra lately. The Young and the Restless star has been dating Nick Newman, her ex’s brother. And since discovering she was pregnant, it seems as if she’s endured one stressful situation after another, from scary pregnancy symptoms to questioning the paternity of her baby. And even though Nick has been there for her every step of the way, even after learning that it’s his brother Adam’s baby Sally is carrying, the relationship seems strained and forced, at best.

Is it time for the writers to put Sally and Adam back together already? Many soap fans seem to think so.

How did Sally and Nick get here, anyway?

Sally’s relationship with Nick might be easier for fans to accept if Sally and Adam had broken up because they weren’t in love anymore. But in reality, Adam broke up with Sally because he wanted her to be successful in her career as CEO of Newman Media, Soaps reports. It broke both of their hearts when he ended their romance, and Adam even changed his mind a few times (which is how Sally ended up pregnant with his child even when she was dating Nick).

Although Sally chose Nick over Adam even before she knew she was carrying Adam’s child, the entire relationship seems forced, and the chemistry is lacking. And although Nick has been there every step of the way for Sally and supported her during her pregnancy, the union just doesn’t seem authentic.

The fans aren’t the only ones who don’t seem to love Sally and Nick together. Nick’s daughter, Summer, disapproves so strongly of the relationship that she teamed up with Nikki to attempt to destroy it.

Sally and Adam simply make more sense

It’s not only their unborn child that pulls Sally and Adam together. The couple has similar values and goals (after all, Adam was Sally’s boss for a while), and their chemistry was always red hot. They are also still clearly very much in love, although Sally has done a great job of burning her feelings for Adam and convincing herself she belongs with Nick.

We may not have to wait too long to see this issue resolved. It looks like Nick and Adam will actually be teaming up to protect Sally from the rest of the Newman family and anyone who wishes to harm her, reports Soap Dirt. Usually, the brothers are at odds over everything, but protecting the woman they love might unite them. But this may only make Sally’s feelings for Adam stronger.

Of course, there are also rumors circulating that the paternity test was tampered with (perhaps by Nick himself or maybe by someone else in the family that doesn’t want him tied to Sally). If that’s the case and Sally goes back to Adam, that could throw a wrench in their plans for happily ever after.

While every fan is different, the majority of Y&R’s viewers seem to think that Sally and Adam made a better couple, or at least that her storyline with Nick wasn’t believable. It would be nice to see if Sally and Adam could make it work this time.