‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Victor Newman a Billionaire?

Eric Braeden has been playing Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless for 42 years. The ruthless CEO of Newman Enterprises is a household figure even amid the many soap operas that have found success.

Newman manages his global company with the brutality of a fun house mirror and gets rid of his wives as casually as he does his custom tuxedos. Sometimes he’ll buy a business only to get rid of the CEO, who he has a personal grudge against — Or to get rid of an annoyance, like one of his many children.

But contrary to popular belief, Newman did not grow up with everything handed to him in life like most Genoa City residents.

Victor Newman’s birth name is Christian Miller

Newman’s birth name was Christian Miller, and he was the first child of a low-income family from Buffalo, New York. The businessman has an elder sister named Reinette Miller and a younger brother named Matt Miller.

Newman’s mother, Cora, thought the only way for the family to make it after their father, Albert, had left them was to put one of her two sons in an orphanage. From the age of seven, Christian lived in the orphanage, waiting for his mother to come for him as she promised. When he was a teenager, he finally lost hope and ran away.

As a symbol of his transformation into a “new man,” Christian changed his name to Victor Newman. Eventually, Newman and his wife Julia moved to Genoa City so that he could take over as CEO of Chancellor Industries for Katherine Chancellor.

In time, he established his own multinational corporation called Newman Enterprises. He soon became widely regarded as the most influential and prosperous businessperson in the area, if not the entire world.

Victor Newman is a self-made billionaire

After growing up in an orphanage, Newman had to work very hard to become the successful businessman he is. For many years, he has used deceit and manipulation to rise to the top of the business world and be the self-made billionaire he is.

According to NY Times, the Young and the Restless chief writer Maria Arena Bell once remarked, “Victor Newman is the most resolute, self-assured businessman the world has ever known.”

Before launching Newman Enterprises, Victor worked for Chancellor Industries, a diversified business that included Newman Cosmetics, a real estate division, and a venture capital arm.

Newman Enterprises has faced many challenges over the years but is still a major player in Genoa City. The company merged with Locke Communications Group in July 2021 and changed its name to Newman/Locke.

What is Eric Braeden’s net worth?

Although Eric Braeden is perhaps most known for his role in daytime dramas, he has a long history of professional achievement outside of soap operas. The actor has appeared in several episodes of Mission: Impossible and Hawaii Five-O.

In 1980, Braeden got his big break when he was cast as Victor on the CBS daytime drama. The position was supposed to be temporary, but after seeing Braeden in action, author William J. Bell awarded him a permanent contract.

Among Braeden’s many accolades for his work in soap operas is the Daytime Emmy for Lead Actor he received in 1998. He has amassed a considerable fortune as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a $25 million net worth.

Braeden reportedly makes $5,000 per episode of The Young and the Restless, per Wide Open Country. The actor told People that despite his advanced age (Braeden is 81), he has no plans to stop acting anytime soon. When asked how long he planned to stay, he told the magazine, “as long as I can.” Since Newman is onscreen almost every day, that’s a lot of money for Braeden to rack up.

