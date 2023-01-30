‘The Young and the Restless’: Will Zach Tinker’s Fenmore Stick Around?

The Young and the Restless characters frequently come and go. Fenmore Baldwin has been missing in action for years. But he recently returned to town during the holidays, with Zach Tinker reprising his role. But will he stick around for a long time?

Fenmore Baldwin is in town to honor his mother

Tracey E. Bregman has been dazzling the small screen as Lauren Baldwin for 40 years, and the show decided to give her a standalone episode to honor her time on the series. The episode, celebrating Bregman’s 40th anniversary, features the actor’s character receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in Fashion.

Lauren will have her whole family there to celebrate with her, but the best surprise would be having her son Fenmore right there with her during such a momentous occasion. The episode, which aired on January 25, 2022, was a toast to Lauren’s time in Genoa City. And Tinker returned as Fenmore.

Although unconfirmed, the actor may decide to stay for some time on the show, given his current soap Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is currently in limbo. The show, which premiered in 2021, has aired 10 episodes over the course of two seasons, but news about its return has been scarce since its season 2 finale in July 2022.

This leaves room for Tinker to stick around Genoa City as Fenmore as he awaits the return of his soap. A spinoff of the original soap, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, follows the adventures of characters from the soap outside of Salem. Tinker took over from Freddie Smith in the spinoff, playing Sonny Kiriakis.

Fenmore Baldwin had a difficult past in Genoa City

Fenmore’s biggest storyline has always revolved around Summer Newman. The two were kidnapped by Sheila Carter when she had surgery to look like Summer’s mom Phyllis. Lauren rescued the kids and shot Sheila, then sent Fenmore to Canada to live with his half-brother Scott out of fear for his safety, but when he returned, he was a moody teen.

Fenmore joined Summer in bullying Jamie Vernon after Jamie and Michael Baldwin began getting close. Fenmore began pursuing Summer, but she was in love with Kyle Abbott. When Fenmore kissed Summer, Kyle punched him, and the whole incident was caught on video and went viral, weakening his social status.

He begins doing drugs after finding out about his mother’s affair, and when the man [Carmine] is shot dead, Fenmore takes the blame, freeing his father, Michael, who confessed to the murder to protect him. Fenmore decides to confess to the crime before a judge, but just before he does, Michael discovers Carmine is alive and in witness protection.

Carmine refuses to return to Genoa City for fear of his own safety since he’d been feeding the Feds information about another criminal. Although Fenmore shot him that night, the doctors revived him, and he confessed that much in a video taken by Michael. Michael rushes to the courthouse and submits the video, thus exonerating Fenmore.

How do fans feel about Zach Tinker’s return to ‘Y&R’?

Fen is coming back? Nice, I wish it was a longer stint tho — Butterfly 25 ? (@defclubmix) January 14, 2023

Fans have for a long time asked for Tinker to return to Y&R as a full-time character, as many felt his character was underutilized. The news of his return offers hope for Tinker’s Y&R fans, who feel it’s time the show gave his character beefier storylines.

When Soap Opera News tweeted about his return, fans went wild with one writing, “Welp. I guess Kyle now has a rival for Summer’s attention.” Another tweeted, “Yay. So happy Fen returns to celebrate his mom.” One user wrote in a separate thread, “I would LOVE for him to be on contract! He’s a great actor, and the show could definitely benefit from reinvesting in the Fenmore/ Baldwin/ Fishers.”