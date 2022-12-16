Theo James Justifies Cameron’s Smarmy Ways in ‘White Lotus Sicily’

Cameron had his cake and ate it, too. The White Lotus Sicily character might come off as a low-life businessman who regularly cheats on his wife, but Theo James says there’s a reason for Cameron’s ways. Here’s how James justified his character’s actions in season 2 of Mike White’s HBO series.

Meghann Fahy as Daphne, Theo James as Cameron | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Theo James says Cameron is ‘deeply insecure’

James says his White Lotus Sicily character’s persona comes from a place of “deep insecurity.” Everything about Cameron is dripping with unsureness, from how he comes on to Harper (Aubrey Plaza) to how he speaks to his best friend Ethan (Will Sharpe).

“He’s spiraling a bit,” James told Vulture. “His very basis is wealth and social and economic position, and now he’s in a place where, in his mind, doing less is a trend, just like having less confidence and social standing and prowess with women.”

With Ethan a wealthier and more successful man than Cameron, he feels the need to take action to reclaim his identity. To do that, Cameron tries to establish dominance and prove he’s capable of getting any woman he wants — even if that woman is hired to sleep with him or his best friend’s wife.

Money and power make Cameron who he is

While Harper and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) are in Noto, Cameron hires Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco). Initially, this aligns with the male stereotype Cameron’s character falls into. However, as James explains it, this is Cameron’s way of regaining his sense of self. When the hookers tell Cameron “It’s going to be expensive,” his response is: “I’ve got money. That’s the one thing I do have.”

His minor admission of having money and his ability to choose when, where, and with who he’ll have sex is Cameron regaining his confidence. James says the same applies to Cameron’s demeaning attitude toward Ethan. “He’s trying to control him,” James said. “He’s trying to own his friend and own his wife in a search for control.”

Theo James points out ‘the best thing about Cameron’ from ‘White Lotus Sicily’

In addition to regaining his sense of self, James says Cameron’s actions are his twisted way of getting closer to Ethan. “The best thing about Cameron is that he wants to be closer to Ethan,” said the Divergent star. “Although Cameron has elements of being controlling and domineering, he is also loving in his own way, which, for me, made him compelling. He does love his friend, even though he’s competitive with him and wants to dominate him, and he does love his wife.”

Theo James as Cameron, Meghann Fahy as Daphne | Fabio Lovino/HBO

James describes Cameron’s “quest” in The White Lotus Sicily as one for control, domination, and to be closer to the people he cares about the most. “He thinks, ‘If I can take you there, if I can rattle your cage, open you up, we’ll be closer,'” James concluded.

