There Is 1 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Character Who Deserves Justice More Than Anyone Else

Gilmore Girls is a bit of an anomaly. There were a lot of really likable characters on the show, like Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore, and a few unlikable ones, Like Christopher Hayden and Anna Nardini. The show had very few characters who were done truly dirty, despite the series being marketed as a dramedy. Still, there is one character that we think deserves justice. Paris Geller’s high school boyfriend, Jamie, was treated horribly on Gilmore Girls, and he absolutely deserves justice.

Paris Geller dated a Princeton man while she was in high school

Rory’s unlikely Chilton bestie, Paris, wasn’t big on romance in the earlier seasons of Gilmore Girls. Sure, she had a crush on Tristan Dugray, but that fizzled when he left Chilton. In season 3, things changed when she met Jamie while attending a student government summer program.

Brandon Brash as Jamie

Jamie and Paris started dating when he was a freshman at Princeton, and Paris was a high school senior. He was her first boyfriend, sexual experience, and the first man to tell Paris he loved her. It was all very sweet.

Paris broke up with Jamie in the coldest fashion possible

Jamie managed something that no one else seemed capable of doing. He could keep up with Paris intellectually and seemed largely unbothered by her personality quirks. He loved Paris for who she was, and then she broke his heart.

In season 4 of Gilmore Girls, Paris started cheating on Jamie with Asher Flemming, a predatory Yale professor. She continued with the much older man for weeks while stringing Jamie along. When he showed up in Connecticut to celebrate his birthday with his girlfriend, she broke up with him, over the phone, with a one-minute conversation. It was perhaps the coldest moment in Gilmore Girls history, and we think Jamie deserved way better.

‘Gilmore Girls’ character, Jamie, absolutely deserves justice

Jamie was a nice guy, by all accounts. Sure, he seemed a little bland, but he was kind, patient, and loving toward Paris, despite her brash personality. He even showed up at Yale, hoping to figure out what was so wrong in his relationship, only to be brutally rebuffed. After being unceremoniously dumped on his birthday, he disappeared completely.

Rory, Paris, and Headmaster Charleston

We can live with the fact that Paris dumped Jamie without a second thought. It was very on-brand for the often emotionless Paris. What we can’t live with is the fact that Jamie was never mentioned again. Paris never regretted her decision or thought back on her high school romance fondly. She never even pined for her former love, even after Asher Flemming died.

We think Jamie deserved better than that. While we can’t go back and change how things played out, if we ever get to see a second Gilmore Girls revival, we’d like to see a bit of justice for Jamie. At the very least, we’d like to know that he’s living his best life. We imagine Jamie became a lawyer, met a similarly ambitious partner, and is living a nice life. Would a run-in between Jamie and Paris be too much to ask for? We don’t think so.