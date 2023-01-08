There Is ‘Still a Great Love’ Between Prince Harry and King Charles Says a Royal Commentator

Prince Harry continues to talk about his time as a working member of the royal family. Excerpts from his autobiography, Spare, were released early. Promotional clips from his TV interviews suggest Harry is still dealing with some anger and frustration when it comes to his relationships with Prince William and King Charles. Although there seem to be unresolved issues, a royal commentator believes there’s “still a great love” between Prince Harry and King Charles.

Prince Harry isn’t being genuine about reconciling with Prince William and Prince Charles according to historian Simon Heffer

King Charles and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Historian and royal commentator Simon Heffer believes Prince Harry’s behavior is a “betrayal” of King Charles. He also says the duke’s choice to publish so much detail about the royal family looks “cheap, petty, and vulgar.”

“I think what we can objectively say is no member of the royal family, certainly no one born into the royal family, has ever behaved as indiscreetly and as offensively towards the family as Prince Harry has,” Heffer tells The Telegraph. “In the modern age and the media age, no one has behaved like this. And his conduct is pretty reprehensible.”

Heffer says Harry’s statement about wanting to reconcile might not be genuine because he continues to reveal family secrets. “If any of us has a fight with a member of our family and decides to conduct this in public, and decides to release family secrets in public, and then expects that member of the family who is being humiliated and vilified to come back and say, ‘Lets be friends,’ then that’s a very naïve way of looking at it,” says Heffer.

There is ‘still a great love between Prince Harry and King Charles’ says Jennie Bond

RELATED: A Royal Expert Says William and Harry’s Alleged Fight Shows ‘Things Can Be Hidden and Kept Away When Wanted’ in the Royal Family

Despite some of the things Prince Harry has said, royal expert Jennie Bond believes he and King Charles still have love for each other. According to her, Charles is handling the discord among the family as best he can.

“I do think Harry loves his father,” says Bond during an interview with GB News. “Just quite recently he spoke about his father and quoted his father saying, ‘darling boy.’ That’s what Charles has always called Harry. And he did that quite publicly on the radio, just a few years ago. So I think there is a great love between them that Charles is doing everything he can to maintain.”

Bond believes Charles is being careful with his response. She points out the “dignified” way he has been handling the media attention surrounding the royal family lately.

“I think he’s taking the higher ground here, and the dignified route,” says Bond. “[He’s] just rising above it and letting Harry know, I think, that the door is still open. But I think if this book has Camilla in its sights, Charles’ loyalties will be severely conflicted.”

The ‘ultimate goal’ is to portray the royal family as ‘villainous characters’ says Kinsey Schofield

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes Prince Harry is trying to make the royal family look like the villain. Schofield believes he’s doing this because he felt the royal family was painting him and Meghan Markle as the villains. According to her, Harry is attempting to change the narrative.

“It looks like the ultimate goal is to make the royal family these villainous characters,” says Schofield during an interview with GB News. “Harry feels like they’ve done the same to him and Meghan. In this series of interviews, we hear him say ‘They keep making us the villains.’ So perhaps Harry is just trying to shift direction of that role.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.