There’s a New Whitney Houston Fragrance

Whitney Houston’s estate has a lot of projects in the works. While some fans have expressed unhappiness regarding some of the estate’s choices, others have welcomed the way the estate has expanded Houston’s legacy. Now, those who wonder what Houston smelled like can smell similar, with Houston’s first-ever fragrance in her name.

HSN unveils new Whitney Houston fragrance

Houston’s estate has released a new eau de parfum via HSN. Per the description, the perfume is inspired by Houston’s “luminous personality, warmth, and zest for life,” and helps people “feel inspired and confident like Whitney, who has always encouraged women to embrace the greatest love for themselves.” Fans can purchase the new scent for $79 at 3.4 oz, or purchase it alongside a body lotion in a package deal for $59.95. The lotion alone is $20. There are also flex pay options available.

It’s obvious Houston’s estate put much thought into the packaging. Simply titled “Whitney,” the perfume comes in a purple box, her favorite color, and features a gorgeous image of Houston on the front in a white dress singing. Her autographed signature is displayed along the top of the box. The crystal topper on the bottle topper has a similar shape to the American Music Award trophy — an award Houston won home 22 times throughout her career.

Per HSN, the perfume features notes of pear and citrus, gardenia, ylang-ylang, and jasmine with added amber grounds. The company says they worked with Houston’s estate to nail down the singer’s “signature scent,” which was a mix of “fruity, sparkling florals” and a “warm, woody dry down.”

There’s also a partnership with MAC Cosmetics

It’s not Houston’s estate’s first foray into the beauty industry. In Sept. 2021, the estate announced a forthcoming makeup collaboration with MAC Cosmetics. Per Pat Houston, the singer’s sister-in-law and estate executor, it’s something Houston always dreamed of. The line has yet to be released, but it comes after similar collaborations with the estates of Selena and Aaliyah.

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with MAC is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs,” Pat said in a statement at the time.

She continued: “The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with…Whitney absolutely loved makeup. She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modeling in her teens. And then of course she saw so many iconic women around her growing up–including her mother, Cissy Houston–and watched how they used makeup in their beauty routines. She loved to use makeup as part of her art.”

The singer’s estate has a major campaign in preparation for her 60th birthday

Houston’s estate has been hard at work in the last few years with major projects. In addition to the release of albums and vinyl releases, there have been merchandise partnerships, documentaries, and a controversial hologram tour. But their biggest campaign has yet to be unveiled.

Her long-awaited biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be released in Dec. 2022. And in honor of what would have been her 60th birthday, a big campaign rollout is in the works, with a broadway musical, more albums, and more.

