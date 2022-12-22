There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas

Nick Cannon is known for having multiple children with multiple women more than he’s known for his career accomplishments at this point. He welcomed four children this year with four different women. One of which is Lanisha Cole. And it appears Mariah Carey’s ex-husband and Cole are not on the best of terms.

Who is Lanisha Cole?

Cole has her own impressive resume in the entertainment business. She worked as a Deal or No Deal briefcase model for two years alongside former RHOA star Claudia Jordan. Simultaneously, she also worked as a model on The Price Is Right for eight seasons of the longstanding game show.

After leaving The Price is Right in 2010, she accused producers Adam Sandler and Michael G. Richards of sexually harassing her while she was partially nude in a dressing room. As a result, she says she quit her job on the show. Cole claims she began being mistreated and harassed, leading to the dressing room incident in which she says she was scolded in front of the other models. She settled the case in 2013.

Outside of her modeling work on game shows, she appeared in Pharrell’s “Frontin’” music video in 2003. Cole also appeared in music videos for The Roots, and Trey Songz’s “Last Time.”

In Sept. 2022, it was confirmed that Cole welcomed her first child with Cannon, his ninth overall. They named their daughter Onyx.

Lanisha Cole posts a cryptic message seemingly shading Nick Cannon as a father

Cannon recently began opening up about how difficult it is to balance fatherhood with so many children in so many different households. But it hasn’t stopped him from seemingly trying to spend time with his children (and their mothers) during the holidays. He shared holiday photos of him with Abby de Rosa and their three children, as well as Bre Treisi and their child together.

Apparently, Cole was overwhelmed with tags and messages from social media users about the holiday flicks, and she let it be known that she wasn’t here for it, and also threw some shade Cannon’s way.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my DMS. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way. Happy holidays to you and your family! She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 18. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

She appears not to have the best relationship with Nick Cannon currently

While Cannon continues to have children with other women, some he has multiples with, Cole has seemingly exited from his polygamous lifestyle. She recently shared additional cryptic posts to her Instagram Stories, as well as denouncing critics of her choice to have a child with Cannon.

“I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now, and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here,” she wrote, per The Jasmine Brand. “Yes, I’ve made mistakes. Yes, I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!) But … calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for, and it’s getting old.” She also shared a message about leaving a “tocix relationship.” It doesn’t look like Cole and Cannon will be taking holiday portraits with their daughter this year.