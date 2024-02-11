Theresa Caputo's gravity-defying hair has a practical purpose. She says she keeps it styled high to avoid having it in her way.

Theresa Caputo is best known for her psychic abilities. Her hair is almost equally well-known. For years, fans have implored the medium to shy away from her sky-high hairdo for something more modern. The Long Island native is bombarded with comments about her hair whenever she posts to Instagram. Caputo, however, insists that her extreme hair has a perfectly practical purpose, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be changing it anytime soon.

Theresa Caputo’s signature hair has a practical explanation

Theresa Caputo’s signature hairstyle is the result of a traumatic haircut. Caputo told the U.S. Sun that she sat down with a hairstylist shortly after her grandmother’s death and, in an impulsive moment, allowed the stylist to chop off her long locks.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: “Long Island Medium” star Theresa Caputo attends the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour for Apple TV+ and Lifetime at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 05, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Caputo said she immediately regretted the decision and set out to grow her hair to its previous length. Caputo didn’t want to deal with her hair dropping into her face as she grew out the traumatic cut. That is when her signature bouffant style hair was born. She said the style offers a bonus. Because it’s teased and sprayed into place, she is less likely to run her hands through it, meaning it stays as she styled it all day long.

Over the years, Caputo has changed things up some. She’s worn it long and straight and stepped out in curls. Still, the front of her hair is always stacked high on her head. The few times she’s appeared in public without a voluminous style, fans have noticed. While everyone loves it when Caputo changes things up, she seems dedicated to keeping her signature look intact.

The bouffant has come and gone in popularity over the years

While Theresa Caputo appears dedicated to her hairstyle, which is a modified bouffant, she is hardly unique. The style has seen its popularity wax and wanes many times. The look is most closely associated with the late 1950s and early 1960s. While it fell out of favor during the ’60s, it was eventually replaced in the 1980s with an overall teased and high look.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In the early 2000s, the bouffant had a surge in popularity. A modern spin by Amy Winehouse and Adele gave the bouffant another brief moment. The “bump” style was also common with teens and young adults in the aughts. Snooki Polizzi and Lauren Conrad both wore the style. It has threatened a comeback since 2022, so if Caputo waits long enough, she might be on trend again.