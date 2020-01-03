These A-List Celebrities Absolutely Despise Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is having a moment right now. The stunning mother-of-two has been around for decades, but just had one of her best years ever in 2019 with a starring role in the critically acclaimed movie Hustlers, a second strut in her iconic green Versace gown, and a romantic engagement with Alex Rodriguez in March.

Lopez has millions of fans from around the world. However, several of her Hollywood peers have major beef with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer for various reasons. Read on to find out which fellow A-listers can’t stand Lopez and why.

Jennifer Lopez | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp

Rihanna and Lopez feuded over a guy

The beef between Lopez and Rihanna has nothing to do with work — it’s all over a man.

The story goes that Drake and Rihanna had a summer fling in 2016 that ended amicably. But then JLo got caught hanging out with Drake later that same year. Before the transgression, Lopez and Rihanna were on friendly terms, but this event spurred a small feud between the women.

An inside source told InTouch that Rihanna called Lopez a “traitor.” That’s not confirmed, but certain other comments over the years prove that Rihanna still isn’t cool with her former friend.

Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna | Larry Busacca/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mariah Carey said she ‘doesn’t know her’

There’s bound to be competition between singers in the same genre and that seems to be the case with Mariah Carey and Lopez. Nicki Swift reported that their feud all started in the early 2000s when Carey went on record saying “I don’t know her” while referring to Lopez, who was a big name by that point.

Lopez insists that there’s no feud, though. “I don’t have a feud against her at all,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “I know from back in the day I’ve read things that she’s said about me that were not the greatest, but we have never met. Like, we don’t know each other.”

She continued saying, “I would love to meet her and I would love to be friends with her.”

Mariah Carey | CF Publicity via Getty Images

But is Lopez really as friendly as she seems? When Carey delivered her epically terrible 2017 New Year’s Eve performance and someone posted on Instagram, “Ever seen an accident you couldn’t take your eyes away from? That was her tonight!” Lopez liked the post. Yikes!

Nicki Minaj and Lopez just don’t get along

There have been several instances of Nicki Minaj and Lopez feuding over the years.

It all started on an episode of American Idol when Lopez was serving as a judge. After Minaj performed, she brazenly said, “I was hoping maybe I could come back and be a guest judge. JLo, can you scoot over a little bit?”

Nicki Minaj | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

But Lopez was equally assertive with her response. “I don’t know if there’s enough room for both of us,” she shot back. Later, Minaj claimed they were just joking around. But were they?

A few other incidents over the years, like Lopez’s 2015 AMA performance when she performed Minaj’s “Anaconda” and Minaj made a sour face, prove that these two really don’t care for each other.

Gwyneth Paltrow has every reason to be offended

During an interview in 1998, Lopez threw some major shade at Gwyneth Paltrow by pretending not to know who she was. “Tell me what she’s been in? I swear to God, I don’t remember anything she was in,” she told Movieline. Later, she made it sound like Paltrow only became famous because of her relationship with Brad Pitt.

“Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work,” Lopez said.

Paltrow hasn’t responded publicly, but you have to assume the comments weren’t well received.

Lopez doesn’t think Madonna is a good actress

Madonna | Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Though Lopez and Madonna have plenty in common — they’re both singers and actresses — Lope had some rude words for Madonna that caused a huge feud.

“Do I think she’s a great performer? Yeah. Do I think she’s a great actress? No,” Lopez said in that same infamous 1998 Movieline interview. “Acting is what I do, so I’m harder on people when they say, ‘Oh, I can do that — I can act.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, don’t spit on my craft.’”

Sounds like Lopez has plenty of friends and even more enemies.