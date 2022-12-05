These ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together in 2022

Love Island USA Season 3 hit Netflix on Dec. 1, but it’s been more than a year since this outing aired on CBS. A lot can happen in that time, especially with the reality show’s couples out of their Las Vegas-based villa and dating in the real world. Needless to say, not all of the couples from Love Island Season 3 are still together in 2022. However, two pairs have stuck it out.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 3 is now on Netflix

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair | Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

RELATED: Who Wins ‘Love Island USA’ Season 1?

Love Island Season 3 aired on CBS during the summer of 2021. Over the course of July and August, the series saw its contestants getting to know one another. Naturally, that led to sparks flying between several of the series’ singles. And while some of those sparks fizzled out, others continued blazing beyond the season 3 finale.

Now that Love Island Season 3 has made its Netflix debut, those who missed the drama the first time around can finally catch up. And even those who have watched Love Island USA‘s third outing may want to revisit it. Doing so may raise questions, especially when it comes to which Love Island USA Season 3 couples are still together in 2022.

Two ‘Love Island USA’ Season 3 couples are still together

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: How Much Does Production Affect the Show? Islanders Speak Out

A bunch of singles staying in a Las Vegas-based villa is bound to result in some relationships, and there were several flings over the course of Love Island Season 3. But of all the couples to come out of that outing (four pairings made it to the finale), only two are still together today.

According to Life & Style Magazine, the two couples that lasted beyond Love Island USA Season 3 are Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein and Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada. Fans rooted for Shannon and Josh to get together throughout the season, so it likely comes as a relief that they’ve stuck it out. The pair briefly split in June 2022, but they’ve since gotten back together.

Kyra and Will were a more dramatic pairing during Love Island USA, and they also briefly broke up after the reality series was through. However, the two appear to have reconciled. They currently run an Instagram (@kywiadventures), where they share their travels together.

Who won ‘Love Island USA’ Season 3?

A final WHAT THE FREAK?! to Korey and Olivia, the winners of #LoveIslandUSA! ? pic.twitter.com/0rPFww0JqA — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 16, 2021

The couples above may have made something of their relationships outside of Love Island USA Season 3, but they weren’t the winners of that outing. Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser left the 2021 iteration of the show victorious. However, Olivia and Korey broke up later that year. The pair did split a $100,000 prize, though — not a bad reward, even if their romance didn’t work out.

Love Island USA Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Love Island UK’ Season 7: Only 3 Couples Are Still Together