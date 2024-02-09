The DeJesus Sister, Jenelle Evans and her Husband, and Tyler Baltierra are just a few 'Teen Mom' stars who are also on NSFW platform, OnlyFans.

Things have gotten spicy in the Teen Mom world, with several former and current cast members joining up for OnlyFans to supplement their income. While Tyler Baltierra is the latest cast member to sign up for the adult-themed, subscription-based platform, he isn’t the first one. These are all the Teen Mom stars who once shared content on OnlyFans.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are both on the platform

Jenelle and David Eason are both on the NSFW platform. According to the U.S. Sun, the duo signed up for OnlyFans in May 2022. Eason’s account reportedly featured Evans rather often, although according to a message on his page, he’s been taking a break for quite a while.

Eason and Evans are probably cutting back on their OnlyFans activity for the moment because the controversial duo has some legal troubles to sort out. Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony strangulation following an altercation with Evans’ eldest son, Jace Evans. Evans has been dealing with child custody issues since the incident in October.

Jade Cline belonged to the platform at one point

Jade Cline was also an OnlyFans model for a brief stint. Cline was offering feet pics to her subscribers, although she only actively promoted the subscription service occasionally. Teen Mom fans became aware of Cline’s involvement in 2021, although some believe the TV personality joined the platform in 2020.

Cline debuted on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Her family’s complicated dynamic drew viewers in. Later, Cline joined Teen Mom 2 as Jenelle Evans’ replacement. Cline is no longer active on OnlyFans. Recently, the reality star shared that she began a new career as a realtor.

Tyler Baltierra insists he’s making bank on OnlyFans

Tyler Baltierra, a polarizing figure on Teen Mom, has recently joined OnlyFans. The Teen Mom star joined the NSFW platform in July 2023. While fans originally loved his relationship with Catelynn Lowell, whom he began dating in middle school, cracks quickly appeared. Baltierra tends to rant and get aggressive when things don’t go his way, especially on social media.

When a fan called Baltierra out for his OnlyFans account and questioned what his child’s adoptive parents would think, he clapped back. Baltierra insisted he didn’t care because he couldn’t do anything right by them. He insisted he’s making plenty of money on the platform.

The hypocrisy of Baltierra’s OnlyFans venture was not lost on Teen Mom fans—Baltierra and Lowell were outspoken about their thoughts on Farrah Abraham’s interest in the adult film industry. After MTV fired Abraham for making adult films, Baltierra and Lowell defended the network.

Briana and Brittney DeJesus both have OnlyFans profiles

Briana DeJesus first appeared in the now-defunct Teen Mom 3, and she later joined the cast of Teen Mom 2. Her sister, Brittney DeJesus, was a major part of her story and appeared on the series often. Both are trying to cash in on the Teen Mom fame with OnlyFans accounts.

Both sisters joined the platform in 2021, and while neither appears to have a massive following, they seem to remain active. Briana, in particular, received plenty of backlash when she signed up, with fans insisting the entire venture was embarrassing.

Farrah Abraham was fired from ‘Teen Mom’ for her adult content; she later joined OnlyFans

Farrah Abraham was in early on the OnlyFans train. MTV fired the former Teen Mom star for pursuing an adult entertainment career before she signed up, though. That fact is not lost on Abraham, and she’s still pretty salty about it.

According to In Touch, Abraham spoke out about her former Teen Mom co-stars joining OnlyFans in July 2023. She noted that everyone is entitled to do what they want, but she found it strange that only she was axed from the show for making the move. She also called some of her former co-stars hypocrites. She’s not wrong. While Abraham left Teen Mom long ago, she remains extremely active on social media with both public and subscription content.