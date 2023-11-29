How the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear around one another now is quite different from how they did when they first announced they were engaged, according to an expert.

A lot has changed since the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged. Fans were thrilled when it was announced on Nov. 27, 2017, that the Suits star was joining Britain’s famous family. But less than two years after their royal wedding, the duke and duchess shocked just about everyone when they revealed they were stepping down from royal life and moving to America.

Now, a body language expert is looking back at the couple’s Kensington Palace photocall and pointing out how the Sussexes’ relationship has changed as they appear much “more separate” from what we saw when they announced their engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement in The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Body language expert says Meghan and Harry were ‘genuinely happy’ during photocall

The prince and former actor began dating in 2016 and managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a little while. Then in September 2017, they made their public debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Two months later, the two posed for photos in The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace after it was announced that they were engaged.

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Following the anniversary of Meghan and Harry’s engagement announcement, Stanton analyzed photos from that day and compared them to photos of the pair these days.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the body language guru said: “In the first engagement photos, that’s when everything was in the honeymoon period of Harry and Meghan’s relationship — all bright and shiny and Harry was genuinely happy. Despite this, we saw him with his hand tucked in his jacket which we don’t tend to see nowadays. That’s because then he was much more unconfident, and this was a pacifying gesture he inherited from King Charles which he has done less and less in recent years.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce the engagement | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The expert continued: “At the time these pictures were taken, everything was really hunky-dory within the context of those photos and the interview on their engagement. There was nothing to suggest that things were going to go awry or that there was any tension behind the scenes putting a strain on their relationship. There was a lot of eye contact, genuine smiles, and Meghan being very tactile with him, holding his arm.”

The duke and duchess appear ‘separate’ these days

Stanton added that when comparing those pictures to some recent photos of the Sussexes they look “separate” now.

He explained: “Even though a lot of it was stage-managed for the press they were still being genuine and by contrast now we see them quite separate. Harry gets quite frustrated and irritable at certain times. Things are very different from six years ago and they are different now as a couple.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.