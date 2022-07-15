‘This Is Us’: Mandy Moore Comments on Emmy Snub and Show’s Legacy: ‘I Will Be Grateful Forever’

TL;DR:

This Is Us received a single Emmy nomination on the heels of season 6.

Mandy Moore commented on This Is Us’ Emmy snub, highlighting how grateful she still is.

The NBC series can take home awards during other ceremonies this year.

After the emotional ending This Is Us Season 6 delivered, fans of the NBC series expected it to take home a few Emmy nominations — and perhaps some actual trophies as well. Unfortunately, the show only received a single Emmy nomination on the heels of its final season. Fans are outraged by the snub, and This Is Us star Mandy Moore is disappointed as well. However, she’s still grateful for everything she and her costars accomplished with the show.

‘This Is Us’ only received 1 Emmy nomination in 2022

The Television Academy announced the nominees for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards earlier this week, and This Is Us fans were shocked to find the series snubbed. The NBC show received just one Emmy nomination in the wake of its final season — and it wasn’t even in one of the major categories.

That’s right, leads like Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia didn’t receive acting nominations for their work on This Is Us Season 6. The beloved series didn’t find itself up for Outstanding Drama Series, either. This came as a disappointment for many, especially as 2022 is the last chance for the show to collect such accolades.

The one nomination This Is Us did receive was for Original Music and Lyrics, highlighting composer Siddhartha Khosla and songwriter Taylor Goldsmith for “The Forever Now.” And while the song is no doubt worthy of applause, one has to wonder why the same couldn’t be said about the rest of This Is Us Season 6.

Following This Is Us’ Emmy snub in all the major categories, fans took to the internet to express their displeasure. And the talent behind the show hasn’t been quiet, either. Showrunner Dan Fogelman addressed the lack of nominations on Twitter, saying, “That entire group wins a ‘Danny’ in my book.”

Mandy Moore also commented on This Is Us Season 6’s Emmy snub, offering a note of hope alongside her disappointment. In an Instagram story (via The Wrap), Moore congratulated Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith on their nomination.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” she wrote.

The actor also noted that she would have liked to see the series recognized further at the 2022 Emmys. However, she emphasized her gratitude for everything the cast and crew accomplished, Emmy nod or no.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its’s [sic] finest hour? Sure. And [creator] Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

It seems Dan Fogelman and Mandy Moore are choosing to look on the bright side despite the Emmy outcomes. And to be fair, the NBC series can still take home honors during other award ceremonies.

The NBC series can still take home other awards this year

This Is Us Season 6 may not get all the recognition it deserves during the 2022 Emmy Awards. However, the series can still collect its flowers during other ceremonies.

In fact, the NBC series collected a whopping 12 nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in 2022. Not only is much of the cast up for acting trophies, but the show itself could take home the win for Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama.

With that in mind, there’s still something to celebrate — even if This Is Us fans are disappointed with the 2022 Emmys. And like Mandy Moore and Dan Fogelman, they know how much value the show has brought to its audience, especially during its final run.

