‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Reveals if She Wants a ‘Big Three’ of Her Own

Mandy Moore is so closely tied to the character of This Is Us‘ Rebecca Pearson that some fans wonder if she will take the route of her former alter-ego regarding the number of children she will have. At the core of their storyline, Rebecca and Jack (co-star Milo Ventimiglia) raised three kids throughout six seasons of the NBC series: Kate, Kevin, and Randall. The actor, a parent to two children, has revealed if she has plans for her own “big three” at the Goldsmith home.

Mandy Moore has two sons with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith

The actor is a mom twice over. Mandy Moore welcomed her first son, August “Gus,” in Feb. 2021.

Gus’ name has several meanings. It was August when Moore found out she was pregnant. It is also Goldsmith’s birth month.

She welcomed the couple’s second baby, Oscar “Ozzie,” in October 2022. In January 2023, Moore admitted to her Instagram followers that having two children under two is “a lot.”

“You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is hard work,” she said.

“And the lack of sleep is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it’s just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day will present its challenges, but its immense joy as well.”

However, will Moore add one more child to their brood and have her own Big Three, like her television alter ego? Here’s what she had to say.

Will Mandy Moore have her own ‘big three’ like her ‘This Is Us’ alter ego?

In an interview with E! News, Mandy Moore revealed that if she and Taylor Goldsmith plan to expand their family, much like her, This Is Us alter ego, to three children. This is what she had to say about her clan’s future.

“Truthfully, I haven’t shut the door on a larger family. I don’t know what my husband is thinking,” she joked.

“I know right now he’s sort of like: ‘What? That’s crazy! It’s so hard!’ And it is, it’s so hard,” Moore continued.

“Non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps, but I don’t know,” the actor concluded.

Could her desire for a little girl lead Mandy Moore to have one more child?

Although Mandy Moore is happy to be a mom of two healthy and beautiful sons, she admits she longs to have a daughter. She explained that she might keep the door open to a third pregnancy open just a bit longer.

In March 2023, she admitted, “I think it’s still, like, hormones coursing through. I mean, I look at all these cute clothes in collaboration with Gymboree, and I’m like, ‘Gosh darn it, I really want a girl.'”

She continued, “It’s like, I look at friends with little girls, and all of the accessories kill me,”

Mandy Moore will next star in a series titled Twin Flames by This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Per Deadline, the show “tells the true story of two women who find themselves seduced by the online teachings of a couple who preach that every person has a soul mate called a ‘Twin Flame’ and must do whatever it takes to be with that person. Desperate to find true love, these two are swept into the increasingly dangerous waters of the Twin Flame Universe.”