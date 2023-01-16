‘This Is Us’ Stars Milo Ventimiglia and Jon Huertas Reunite for New ABC Series

This Is Us, fans; hold onto your hats! Former on-screen best pals Jack and Miguel (Milo Ventimiglia and Jon Huertas) have reunited for a new ABC series. The longtime friends, who worked side-by-side for six years on the titular NBC drama, have teamed up again for Milo’s new series, The Company You Keep. Here are the details.

Jon Huertas and Milo Ventimiglia on the set of ‘This Is Us’ | NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What is the premise of ‘The Company You Keep?

Milo Ventimiglia is about as far removed from This Is Us‘ Jack Pearson as can be in his new role as a con man with a checkered past in ABC‘s The Company You Keep. The series, which also stars Catherine Haena Kim, is an exciting look into what happens when two people try to save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. However, they’re on a collision course professionally.

According to a press release by ABC, the premise of Ventimiglia’s new series is as follows.

“A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, unknowingly on a collision course professionally,” it reads.

“While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand, forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Milo Ventimiglia reunites with Jon Huertas in the ABC drama

Jon Huertas and Milo Ventimiglia | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Milo revealed his new series wouldn’t take him too far from his This Is Us family. The actor shared he was deeply connected to the cast and crew of the NBC series and wanted as many of them on board with The Company You Keep as possible.

“As this show was taking shape when we were developing a pilot episode, I was walking around the This is Us set [on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles], quietly having conversations with department heads. ‘Hey, you think you’d want to come on board and do this?'” he told EW.

“And people are like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to.’ I talked to [the] hair-and-makeup [department], I talked to the camera [operators], I talked to the grips and the electrics. Seeing the same familiar faces loading lights and gear and keeping the set safe is really important to me.”

Jon Huertas, who played Milo’s best pal Miguel on the NBC series, has also joined the production. Thus far, he has directed two episodes of The Company You Keep. Jon starts his tenure with the show’s fifth episode.

“I can’t tell you how comforting it was to see [Jon] pop up in the prep schedule on emails, talking about characters, story, talking about shot lists,” Milo said. “It goes back to knowing that we have a high-level crew. I don’t have to worry about it.”

The actor said there is one particular thing he won’t forget about working on ‘This Is Us’

In an interview with E! News, Milo said one particular thing about working on This Is Us was tough to forget. “The hardest thing always for me is the people.”

He continued, “You spend so much time with people, you know? However, most of my job is showing up for the crew and ensuring we all have a good day. But knowing that I won’t be with this group I’ve been with for six years, possibly ever again, collectively, it’s hard,” he shared.

Thankfully with his new gig, he won’t have to look far to find a friendly face. The Company You Keep premiers Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.