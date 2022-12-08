This Unearthed ‘GMA’ Clip of TJ Holmes Introducing Amy Robach Did Not Age Well

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are currently in the middle of one of the biggest scandals to hit morning television in years. The Good Morning America co-hosts — who’ve worked side-by-side on screen for two years and are both married to other people — were caught holding hands and cozying up to one another. Their rumored romance led to ABC taking both Holmes and Robach off the air. Now, looking back on their old clips, there’s one in particular that didn’t age well.

Amy Robach and TJ Homes | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were friends outside of work

When Holmes joined GMA in 2020, he was married to Atlanta-area attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach was married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue. Both marriages began in 2010, and the two couples reportedly socialized together often.

Holmes and Robach’s chemistry on-screen was obvious, but their relationship always appeared to be platonic. That changed, however, at the end of November when The Daily Mail published photos of the GMA stars on a secret getaway together in upstate New York.

TJ Holmes once introduced Amy Robach and her husband by declaring they have a ‘love story like no other’

As this scandal has unfolded, fans have dug up some old GMA clips that have not aged well. One in particular — posted on Instagram by @coffeecreamtalk — featured Holmes introducing Robach and her husband Andrew Shue (a 1990s heartthrob who starred as Billy Campbell on Melrose Place) for a segment on the children’s book they wrote together titled Better Together.

Holmes introduced the couple as having “a love story like no other.” Then, there was a short video that explained how the TV host and actor got together (both had been married once before) and blended their families — in the same style as The Brady Bunch.

Robach explained that they met at a book party, and there was an instant connection between them. After just five months, they were engaged, then five months after that, they were married.

Explaining our cultural appetite for scandal

This affair between two popular morning show hosts and the scandal that’s followed has become quite the story and captured a ton of fan interest. GMA has suspended both Robach and Holmes because their affair has “become an internal and external distraction,” per USA Today. both co-hosts have also officially split from their respective spouses.

While our culture’s appetite for scandal is nothing new, Donna Rockwell — a clinical psychologist and founder of Already Famous — says that there’s a reason why this story has caught the public interest. It involves two seemingly wholesome figures, incriminating photos, and many victims.

“We’re interested in relationships, but more importantly, we’re interested in the failure of relationships – especially when we watch it evolve and unfold on television right before our very eyes,” Rockwell said.

Since the rumors of the affair started circulating, the hashtag #gmaaffair has received hundreds of thousands of posts and views, and both Holmes and Robach have deactivated their social media.

“We are gluttons for train wrecks and car crashes. Gossip is one of humanity’s favorite pastimes, and this one is a perfect invitation for that,” Rockwell says. “And when the car crash has appeared on television, we become more invested.”

