Thomas Markle Is Desperate To Heal His Relationship With Meghan Markle: ‘How Can I Fix This?’

Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, once had a close relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. Though Meghan’s parents divorced when she was young, she has said in the past that they always co-parented well, and her father is largely responsible for her love of show business. Thomas worked as a lighting director in Hollywood, and Meghan would often accompany him on set.

Fast forward to just weeks before their wedding, the father-daughter duo’s bond was ultimately severed over dishonesty. Thomas never walked his daughter down the aisle, and he has yet to meet either of Meghan’s two children. Plus, he hasn’t always had the nicest things to say about her. Now, though, Thomas is begging to ‘fix’ things with his daughter.

Meghan Markle in 2018 | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle had a rocky falling out in 2018

Meghan and her father were once quite close, and prior to joining the royal family, she had wonderful things to say about him. However, as Meghan’s wedding date was approaching, some cracks started to show in the father-daughter relationship, with Thomas making some sneaky moves that Meghan and Harry didn’t love.

Thomas infamously called the paparazzi on himself and sold photos to tabloids without Meghan’s consent — a move that had him on thin ice with the royal family. Meghan later penned a heartfelt, private letter to her father begging him to stop communicating with the British media, of which bits and pieces were later published in British tabloids (leading to a lawsuit).

Ultimately, just days before Meghan’s wedding, it was announced that her father would not be walking her down the aisle. He’d reportedly had a medical emergency and couldn’t fly overseas, but Meghan and her father supposedly haven’t spoken much, if at all, since her wedding.

Thomas Markle during an interview with 7News Spotlight | 7News Spotlight/YouTube

Thomas Markle desperately wants to ‘fix’ his relationship with Meghan Markle

Thomas has done a number of interviews about his daughter, which Meghan likely has not approved of, and his other children, Samantha and Thomas, have had nothing but harsh criticisms for their half-sister. As a result, it certainly hasn’t allowed Meghan and her father to repair their relationship. Now, though, Thomas says he wants his daughter back in his life.

In a new interview with Australian news outlet 7News Spotlight, Thomas begs to “fix” the relationship with his estranged daughter and son-in-law. “How can I fix this?” Thomas says, according to Express. The interview also has Samantha Markle saying Meghan “would still be a waitress” if it weren’t for her father, which certainly doesn’t help Thomas’ case in getting Meghan back on his side. It’s unclear if the interview will result in any communication with Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s children don’t see their grandfathers on either side

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children can’t seem to win in the grandfather department. Both Thomas Markle and King Charles have very little relationship with their grandchildren. Charles did meet Prince Archie because Archie lived in the United Kingdom for almost the first year of his life, but Lilibet has yet to meet her royal grandfather.

Thomas, on the other hand, has no relationship with either grandchild. It is believed that he has never met Meghan’s kids. It’s hard to say whether Thomas’ plea to his daughter will change that, but Meghan has stuck to her guns about not spending time with him for the last five years.