‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Star Chris Hemsworth Is All of Us With His Cheat Foods in His ‘80-20’ Diet

Chris Hemsworth takes his fitness and workout routine seriously. Getting into shape to play the God of Thunder in the Thor movies doesn’t come easy. Neither does staying in shape. We know the diet that helped Hemsworth bulk up for Avengers: Endgame. He took things to another level for Thor: Love and Thunder, but he also has what he calls an 80-20 diet with cheat foods we can fully get behind.

Chris Hemsworth is the biggest he’s ever been in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Hemsworth once said there are three rules he follows to stay in shape year-round. Simply, exercise, diet, and sleep are all important to overall health, they all need to be respected equally, and one needs to remain committed to all three to stay in shape.

The Australian actor even created his own fitness app to help others achieve better health. App or no, Hemsworth adhered to a strict regimen to get in shape for Thor: Love and Thunder.

One of the questions that came up during a Wired Google autocomplete interview on YouTube was, “Can Chris Hemsworth bench 300 pounds.” The short answer is no (he prefers push-ups and dumbbell presses), but the actor admitted his training for Love and Thunder was very precise.

“These days, for Thor: Love and Thunder, I think I’m the biggest I ever was and probably in the best shape I’ve ever been in,” Hemsworth said. “But that was very strategic, different exercises shaping my physique, and also a very specific diet. Bench press? Not a very big strength of mine.”

During the same Wired segment, Hemsworth talked about his everyday diet, and if he was telling the truth, he’s truly all of us when it comes to his favorite cheat foods.

Hemsworth’s “80-20” diet includes cheat foods most people can identify with

One of Hemsworth’s three fitness rules is following a healthy diet. He eats plenty of lean proteins and vegetables but limits carbs. Combined with his workout routine, Hemsworth’s diet helps keep him in good health.

Still, it turns out the actor who plays the God of Thunder has a sweet tooth, and he lets himself indulge, as he told Wired:

“But like anyone, you know, I have a sweet tooth. I have a real appetite and passion for pizza and burgers and ice cream and all the bad things, you know, but I try to give myself, you know, sort of an 80-20 rule. Eighty percent, 20% with the good being the 80 and 20% being the cheat meal, if you will.” Chris Hemsworth on his cheat foods in his self-described 80-20 diet

Hemsworth lets himself indulge, but he’s probably not eating a pound of chocolate for every five pounds of chicken breast, veggies, and rice he consumes.

Hemsworth’s daily menu is precisely measured and timed for maximum effect

Hemsworth starts eating almost as soon as he wakes up in order to maintain his Thor-like physique.

He starts his day with a plant-based shake or smoothie a couple of hours before eating a full breakfast. That breakfast usually includes a mix of protein, fiber, and complex (not refined) carbs. For example, multiple eggs with toast or oatmeal and some veggies. For lunch (and sometimes for dinner), the Aussie actor eats a substantial portion of meat-based protein balanced with veggies and starches, like a baked potato or rice.

Hemsworth often snacks before bed so he doesn’t get hungry overnight. If that seems like a lot of food, it is, but he also burns calories with frequent workouts.

Hemsworth’s 80-20 diet, as he called it, involves a lot of thought on the 80%, and he works hard to earn the 20% cheat meals he loves so much.

