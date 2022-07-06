‘Thor 4’ Director Taika Waititi Forgot Natalie Portman Was in ‘Star Wars’

After Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi is going to be working on his upcoming Star Wars movie. There are still a lot of details that need to be ironed out including the story, where and when it takes place, and who is going to be in it. Taika Waititi works with Star Wars alumni Natalie Portman in the latest Thor movie, but he forgot that she was a part of the franchise.

Natalie Portman is a part of both the Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ universes

Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Portman is one of a lucky few who are a part of multiple billion-dollar franchises. In Star Wars, Portman had one of her earliest roles as Padme Amidala in the prequel trilogy, the Queen of Naboo and a senator in the Galactic Senate. Her character began a relationship with the Jedi Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and his intense love for her would eventually lead to his downfall.

In 2011, Natalie Portman made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor. In the first movie and Thor: The Dark World, she acts as a love interest for Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but she doesn’t appear in Thor: Ragnarok. She returns in Thor: Love and Thunder in a more expanded role as she is now being given the title of Mighty Thor.

Taika Waititi forgot Portman was in ‘Star Wars’

https://twitter.com/CultureCrave/status/1544530761985900544?s=20&t=7G6dnalvcVEZ0rHano8Xkg

Director Taika Waititi brought Portman as Jane back for Thor: Love and Thunder, but he apparently forgot the other massive franchise she is a part of. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Waititi shared the initial conversation he had with Portman about returning to Marvel. When she asked what he was doing next, the New Zealand director said Star Wars and asked if she wanted to be in this franchise.

“Natalie said to me, ‘what do you do next?.’” Waititi said. “And I said ‘I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?’ She said, ‘I’ve been in Star Wars movies.’ I forgot about those ones.”

The prequels are a mixed bag for some Star Wars fans, but it’s not like Portman plays an insignificant character. Padme is important to the overall timeline of the franchise. It’s surprising that someone as nerdy as Waititi would make this error, but everyone makes mistakes.

There is still not much known about Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie

Taika Waititi recently told Total Film that for his Star Wars movie, he “would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story.” https://t.co/pnM8KsVrlJ pic.twitter.com/j0GujS8cZv — IGN (@IGN) June 15, 2022

While the project has been announced for a while, very few details have been shared. All we know so far is that it is supposedly the next Star Wars movie that will be coming out and Taika Waititi wants to expand the universe away from characters and planets we already know.

Meanwhile, fans of Waititi can still see his latest movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, when it arrives in theaters on July 8. The latest Thor adventure stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and Russell Crowe. Waititi also appears in the movie as the voice of Korg.

