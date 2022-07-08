‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Butt Scene Was ’10 Years in the Making’

TL;DR:

Chris Hemsworth’s butt scene in Thor: Love and Thunder has gotten lots of attention.

The Marvel star recently revealed that the moment was “10 years in the making.”

Hemsworth joked that Thor will need to be “fully clothed” in the next movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters this week, and one scene is bound to get plenty of attention after the film’s debut. In fact, it already broke the internet following the release of the Thor 4 trailer. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s character gets stripped down to nothing — and according to the actor, his butt scene was a long time coming.

Chris Hemsworth shows off his butt in 1 ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ scene

The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is full of pleasant surprises, but fans weren’t expecting a scene featuring Chris Hemsworth’s butt in the initial footage. Even though the moment in question is censored, it ramped up excitement online. It also left Marvel fans wondering if the studio would actually show Thor’s butt in the movie.

They’ll need to wait until after the film debuts to learn the answer to that question. However, they can expect Zeus (Russell Crow) accidentally to leave the God of Thunder naked in front of his peers.

And censored or not, that moment from Thor: Love and Thunder proved a highlight for Hemsworth. Apparently, having Thor remove more than just his shirt has been a longtime goal of the actor’s.

According to Chris Hemsworth, that butt scene was ‘years in the making’

That’s right, Chris Hemsworth has been waiting years for Thor’s butt scene. During an interview with Variety, the Marvel star admitted he’s been anticipating a moment like this since the first time he brought Thor to life.

“It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine,” Hemsworth said. “The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off.”

He echoed a similar sentiment during an interview with ET Canada. Clearly, this is something the actor has wanted to check off his bucket list.

“It was always my goal [from] the first time I played Thor with my shirt off,” he joked. “The North Star was [that] one day it’s all going to come off.”

It’s hilarious that Hemsworth’s “dream” is becoming a reality — and only a little later than he’d hoped. Unfortunately, he’s not sure where Thor can go from here. He’ll have shown everything after Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth joked that he’ll have to be ‘fully clothed’ in the next movie

With the original Thor showing Chris Hemsworth’s character shirtless and Thor: Love and Thunder removing the rest, the actor told ET Canada there’s nowhere else to go from here.

“If I ever did another one, we can’t take anything else off,” he joked. “It might be just fully clothed for the entire film, which would be shocking! It’s all downhill from here.”

Of course, that raises a different — and more serious — question: will Hemsworth be back as Thor in the MCU? With Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becoming the Mighty Thor, his character could certainly retire. However, the actor is open to more adventures as the God of Thunder, assuming they feel right to him.

As Hemsworth told Total Film, “It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?’ And when it becomes too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, this doesn’t … I think I’ve … [Laughs] I’d like to exit before people tell me to exit.”

With the fourth movie approaching, fans aren’t asking for that yet. We’ll have to wait and see if they’re interested in a fifth chapter after it debuts.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

