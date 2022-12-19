Tia Lee Talks Her New Single ‘Goodbye Princess’

After a three-year break, C-pop star Tia Lee returned to music with a single called “Goodbye Princess.” The single dropped on Dec. 9 along with a corresponding music video. Leading up to the release of “Goodbye Princess,” Lee released a six-episode animated series of the same name. Over email, Showbiz Cheat Sheet interviewed Lee about her return to music and “Goodbye Princess.”

Tia Lee | Gramophone Media

How Tia Lee became involved in music

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: When did you first discover your passion for music?

Tia Lee: I have always loved music as a kid, who doesn’t? However, I consider it as a career option. I started off modeling but was given a break to try out music by my management company back then and I never looked back.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What are the most important lessons you have learned from being in the entertainment industry?

Tia Lee: The most important lessons I have learned is to stay strong, believe in yourself, and never lose sight of your goals. The fact is that there can be a lot of distractions in the entertainment industry and different forces will try to fit you into certain stereotypes or images. That is why it is important to look deep into oneself and always express who you really are.

Tia Lee on the making of ‘Goodbye Princess’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What was it like working with Swizz Beatz on your new song “Goodbye Princess”?

Tia Lee: It was a very rewarding experience. Working with a top Grammy Award-winning producer like Swizz propelled me to greater heights. Although we come from very different backgrounds and it took a while for the chemistry to gel, once the music got going, the vibe was great. I really like the work that came out of our collaboration as it was filled with strong emotion, soul, and spoke a global language – music.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Can you explain the inspiration behind “Goodbye Princess” and what it was like working on the song?

Tia Lee: The inspiration was my personal experiences in the entertainment industry and how I gathered the strength to break free from the chain of stereotypes or images that people tried to fit me into. I wanted to inspire young girls with my experience and teach them to be strong and have their own minds with my #EmpowerHer campaign and the “Goodbye Princess” songs have lyrics that encourage girls to be themselves.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What is your favorite lyric from “Goodbye Princess”?

Tia Lee: I think “Zai Jian” which means “Goodbye” in Mandarin is the most important message and central to the A&R of the song. It is a departure from my old self and the beginning of a new journey which I can chart out for myself.

The singer is putting on a campaign in support of ‘Goodbye Princess’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: When the music video for “Goodbye Princess” is released, you plan to donate money to certain charities for every 380,000 views the music video receives. What inspired you to do this?

Tia Lee: It arises from a suggestion from my team to do something tangible and meaningful and tie it to the campaign and true meaning of “Goodbye Princess.” We want to do more than promoting a song; we want to kickstart a global campaign that everyone around the world can join in and contribute, either by spreading the message or just by watching the “Goodbye Princess” video and help achieve the goal of female empowerment – making a real difference to the world.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: You also launched an animated series called Goodbye Princess. What topics did you want to explore with this series?

Tia Lee: The pre-release animation series is a stylized, dramatized version of my personal journey in the entertainment world. It is my way of telling my story and closing that chapter of my life and embracing my new true self.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What do you hope fans take away from your new song and animated series?

Tia Lee: I hope fans can come together and support the “Goodbye Princess” music, pre-release animation series and motion images, and more importantly, support the #EmpowerHer campaign to bring home the message of female empowerment globally that serves to better the lives of millions around the world.