How to Get Tickets for the 1975’s 2022 Tour — ‘The 1975: At Their Very Best’

Matty Healy is back on social media, frequently posting memes on his Instagram story. Almost as exciting as that: The 1975 is releasing new music from Being Funny in a Foreign Language, also announcing their 2022 North American tour. Here’s how to get tickets for “The 1975 – At Their Very Best.”

The 1975 debuts ‘Happiness,’ announces ‘The 1975 – At Their Very Best’ North American tour for 2022

Singer Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on stage during Deck The Hall Ball hosted by 107.7 The End | Mat Hayward/Getty Images

On Aug. 3, The 1975 released the second single from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. That’s “Happiness,” complete with a saxophone solo and lyrics about being happy.

In a new interview with Apple Music, frontman Healy said, “it came through, like, jamming. And we haven’t done that in years. So we just wanted this record to be like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much… it’s us having fun.”

The 1975 are scheduled to perform Aug. 20 and 21 at Japan’s Summer Sonic festivals in Tokyo and Osaka. The band also announced “The 1975 – At Their Very Best” North American tour, with tickets on sale during August 2022.

How to get tickets for ‘The 1975 – At Their Very Best’ North American tour

For the first time in a long time, The 1975 will host concerts in North America, making stops at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Las Vegas’ The Theater at Virgin Hotels, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The band kicks off their tour on Nov. 3, with tickets going on sale beginning in August 2022.

Several pre-sale options are already available to 1975 fans. Tickets for Chase Cardholders went on sale Aug. 4, giving them access to “preferred seating” at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The artist presale is Aug. 8, while the Spotify listeners’ presale begins Aug. 10. The public on-sale date for The 1975’s upcoming tour is 12 pm on Aug. 12, with seats available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com. Those who signed up for the 1975’s mailing list received additional information sent to their email accounts.

“Ticket pre-sale starts on Monday, Aug. 8 at 10 am local time,” the email reads. “All those signed up to The 1975 mailing list will receive a code for first access to purchase tickets. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, Aug. 12.”

The 1975 will release their album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ in 2022

This group gave their first glimpse into their upcoming album with “Part of the Band.” A few weeks later, The 1975 debuted “Happiness” and the “Happiness (Dance Floor Edit)” version. Now, fans anticipate the release of Being Funny in a Foreign Language, scheduled to premiere in October 2022.

The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language premieres on Oct. 14, 2022, on most major music platforms. Until then, fans can stream Notes on a Conditional Form, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, and other albums on Spotify and Apple Music.

