‘Tiger King’: Why Rumors Are Circulating That Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Is Alive and Well

Netflix lovers became obsessed with the stories of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin when Tiger King first dropped in 2020. The disappearance of Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, in particular, captivated the country. Though it’s been several years since the story drew such mass attention, Carole Baskin’s missing husband is back in the news. Here’s why.

‘Tiger King’ explains how Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis went missing in 1997

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix released the true crime documentary series, Tiger King. The show followed former zookeeper Joe Exotic and his years-long feud with Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Exotic was eventually convicted of trying to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.

In August 1997, Baskin’s second husband, Don Lewis, went missing. The Sun reports that Lewis owned several planes that he was known to fly. Lewis told Baskin he was planning to head to Costa Rica, but there was no proof that he took a flight at all. His van was found at the Pilot County Airport in Spring Hill, FL.

Rumors are circulating that Lewis is alive and well in Costa Rica

The disappearance of Don Lewis is a cold case that is now well over 20 years old. Though Lewis’ remains have never been found, he was declared legally dead in 2002 on the fifth anniversary of his disappearance.

Tiger King explores several unproven theories about what became of Lewis. Exotic himself believes that Baskin had something to do with her husband’s disappearance and even created a music video featuring a Baskin-lookalike feeding raw meat to tigers.

Baskin has adamantly denied being involved in Lewis going missing, and she has never been charged with anything to do with his disappearance. Today, Lewis has still never been found, but rumors that he is alive and well have been circulating.

13 News Now reports that an interview with Carole Baskins and the British TV Network from 2021 has resurfaced. In the interview, Baskin states, “Homeland security says he [Don Lewis] is alive and well in Costa Rica.” However, 13 News Now states that Lewis is, in fact, still a missing person, and no credible sources have confirmed that he is alive.

Carole Baskin remarried in 2004

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is currently married to her third husband, Howard Baskin. The pair met in 2002 at a party for the No More Homeless Pets organization. He later became chairman of the advisory board for Big Cat Rescue and the pair married in 2004.

In 2020 Carole competed in Dancing With the Stars. Howard told The Sun at the time that he found it “difficult” to be alone while his wife was filming the show. He added, “We have not been separated for more than two days at a time ever in the last 17 years, so this is very, very weird and rather difficult for us personally, to say the least.”