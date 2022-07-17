TikTok Reminds Fans the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Can Sing: Behold Their Musical Talent

We know the Stranger Things cast can act, but did you know most of them have a background in music and can sing? After the release of Stranger Things 4, many videos of the actors singing started circulating on TikTok. Watch the cast of the Netflix series show off their musical chops below.

Gaten Matarazzo singing catches Five for Fighting’s attention on TikTok

In 2020, Gaten Matarazzo sang Five For Fighting’s song “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” to pay tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The performance resurfaced when Five For Fighting’s Vladimir John Ondrasik III posted about the performance on TikTok.

Five for Fighting’s John Ondrasik duetting #StrangerThings star @GatenM123’s “Superman” cover. The year old tribute to healthcare workers is getting some love on TikTok… and for good reason. pic.twitter.com/D6NWRVBUOM — Itay Hod (@Itayhod) July 8, 2022

“Wow, such a beautiful voice Gaten!” the singer captioned his post. “If I ever lose my voice I know who to call. Glad you survived season 4.”

‘Stranger Things’ cast performance from ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ goes viral on TikTok

In 2017, Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The actors did a bit with Corden about their fictional Motown cover band called The Upside Downs.

After airing a brief digital short, the group performed a Motown mashup of Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” The Temptations’ “My Girl,” and the Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” The singing clip has gone viral on TikTok and amassed millions of views after the release of Stranger Things 4.

Sadie Sink’s ‘Annie’ performance is also trending on TikTok

Stranger Things fans know Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, but before the Netflix series, she starred in the 2012 production of Annie on Broadway. One TikTok featuring a clip of Sink singing the show’s quintessential song “Tomorrow” has been circulating since the release of Stranger Things 4.

Sink was initially cast as a standby in Annie until the original lead left (seen in the video below). Then she became the alternating lead for a few months (via Playbill).

Sink also played several other roles in Annie including Duffy, Tessie, July, and Pepper. Later in 2015, Sink appeared in The Audience as Young Elizabeth.

‘Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower belts Queen with his former band

Another TikTok circulating among Stranger Things fans is Jamie Campbell Bower’s performance of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Bowers was formerly a member of the English punk rock band Counterfeit, which dissolved in 2020 (via RockSound). However, Bower still makes music today.

Bower’s performance singing “Johanna” in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has also made it’s way around TikTok. He played Anthony Hope in the 2007 film starring Johnny Depp.

Several other ‘Stranger Things’ stars can sing

Stranger Things stars like Wolfhard, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery also make music outside of the Netflix series. Wolfhard was formerly a member of the Canadian indie rock band Calpurnia. He is also connected to the indie-pop duo The Aubreys.

Hawke and Keery both released new music in 2022. Hawke’s debut album Blush came out in 2020, but she released the single “Thérèse” from her 2022 album Moss in June 2022 ahead of Stranger Things 4.

The Stranger Things cast’s musical talent doesn’t stop there. Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the series, was formerly a member of Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal. Now, he makes music under the pseudonym Djo. His first album, Twenty Twenty, came out in 2019, and his second album Decide comes out in September 2022.

