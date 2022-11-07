Tim Allen Once Told Blake Shelton He Wanted to Sleep With Miranda Lambert (When They Were Married)

Country stars Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton married in 2011 and divorced in 2015. While their marriage only lasted a few years, their relationship was beloved among country music fans. In 2012, it turns out comedian Tim Allen once told Shelton he was interested in Lambert because he didn’t realize Shelton and Lambert were married.

Tim Allen told Blake Shelton he was attracted to Miranda Lambert

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Allen revealed he made a mistake while talking to Shelton. Allen ended up attending the 2012 CMA Awards to present with Reba McEntire.

During the award show, Allen sat near Shelton. Because Allen was a fan of Shelton’s work on The Voice, the two started speaking.

“Miranda Lambert,” Allen begins.

“… is his wife,” DeGeneres finishes for him.

“Well, I didn’t know that part,” Allen said.

The comedian went on to describe how cool Lambert seemed while performing on stage. According to Allen, Shelton then turned to speak to him.

“And then he turns around and he goes, ‘Boy, I’d love to tap that,'” Allen described. “And I said ‘Me too!'”

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Allen explained what happened after he accidentally told Shelton he wanted to sleep with Lambert.

“I get that look, you know, he goes ‘That’s my wife!'” Allen recounted on the talk show.

He then revealed that he tried to play the comment off.

“And like a comic you go, ‘Let me finish…,'” Allen said.

He concluded his story with, “So we haven’t spoken since. But she’s really good.”

Miranda Lambert once called Blake Shelton her ‘perfect match’

In 2014, Lambert was interviewed by Marie Claire about her career. Her parents and Shelton were also interviewed for the article. In the interview, Lambert discussed her relationship with Shelton and called Shelton her “perfect match.”

“I’m not sunshine and roses. Blake’s the happiest person on the planet. He pulls me out of my darkness,” Lambert said.

The two country artists also addressed the divorce rumors that had begun building at the time, and both denied that they were unhappy in the relationship.

“Literally everything is the best about being married,” Lambert told Marie Claire.

“At least come up with a new spin. Go back to the baby stuff. There is a possibility she could be pregnant one day. Or I could be drunk in public. That could actually happen,” Shelton told Marie Claire. “But divorce, that’s outlandish to us.”

Since their high-profile divorce, Lambert and Shelton have both moved on to other relationships. Shelton is married to singer Gwen Stefani, and Lambert is married to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

